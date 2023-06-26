"Breaking Barriers" Hits The Number 1 Spot On Amazon In Multiple Categories
Breaking Barriers: Transformational Leadership Stories from Pioneering Women and Men Inspiring Change has been written by multiple leading authors.UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Breaking Barriers: Transformational Leadership Stories from Pioneering Women and Men Inspiring Change" is a captivating anthology that delves deep into the fascinating journeys of transformational leaders. Co-authored by Donna McGrath, Francis Brooks, Julia Duthie, Kirsty Knowles, Mark Ashton, Rachel von Lieres, Richard Lassiter, Sophie Bryan, Steven James Ferris, and Rikke Hundal, this book breaks free from the confines of traditional leadership literature, offering readers a glimpse into the authentic and courageous experiences of individuals who have shattered norms to bring about meaningful change. Upon release, the book became a bestseller in multiple categories, hitting the top spot in Psychology & Counselling Reference and Reference & Collections Biographies and the number 2 spot in Business Consulting (Kindle Store) category.
In this remarkable collection, readers will be enthralled by nine unique stories exploring transformational leadership's essence. From corporate giants who shattered invisible barriers to activists redefining societal norms and innovators revolutionizing their fields, these narratives traverse diverse industries, providing readers with invaluable insights and perspectives.
What sets "Breaking Barriers" apart is its unwavering commitment to showcasing the stories of women and men who have spearheaded change. Recognizing the shared responsibility in challenging gender biases, the book highlights the importance of inclusivity in leadership. By presenting a balanced portrayal of trailblazers, this anthology inspires individuals from all walks of life to strive for excellence and embrace their transformative potential.
The book features powerful narratives from esteemed authors, including Donna McGrath, Francis Brooks, Julia Duthie, Kirsty Knowles, Mark Ashton, Rachel von Lieres, Richard Lassiter, Sophie Bryan, Steven James Ferris, and Rikke Hundal. Their diverse backgrounds and experiences enrich the anthology, offering readers a comprehensive view of transformative leadership.
Readers have applauded "Breaking Barriers" for its comprehensive exploration of different coaching methodologies. With a rating of 4.5 stars on Amazon, one customer remarked, "If a survey of coaches and methodologies is what anyone looking for, then this book gets 5 stars." This testimonial is a testament to the invaluable knowledge and wisdom contained within its pages.
"Breaking Barriers: Transformational Leadership Stories from Pioneering Women and Men Inspiring Change" is more than just a book; it's a powerful movement that encourages a new wave of leaders to embrace their strengths and courageously challenge the norms of society. Whether one feels misunderstood or facing obstacles, this anthology will ignite the fire within them, enabling them to realize their full leadership potential.
Find “Breaking Barriers: Transformational Leadership Stories from Pioneering Women and Men Inspiring Change” on Amazon: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Breaking-Barriers-Transformational-Leadership-Pioneering-ebook/dp/B0C7PKH61N/
Media Relations
Empowered Publishing
email us here