The 10th Annual Cyber Senate Control Systems Cybersecurity USA conference is coming to Nashville - 19th & 20th September

The 10th Annual Cyber Senate Control Systems Cybersecurity USA conference is coming to Nashville on the 19th & 20th September

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE , UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 10th Annual Cyber Senate Control Systems Cybersecurity USA conference is coming to Nashville on the 19th and 20th September. Our aim is to provide the energy, manufacturing, transport, power and industrial sectors with the opportunity to learn from their peers and together, define their priorities, close the gap of disconnect between people and technology and reinforce their mission from a reactive to proactive state of cyber security.

Attended by leading Subject Matter Experts from the asset owner, technology and government sphere, this year’s focus will be on sharing collective experiences that can help organisations design and implement their transition plan to zero trust architecture, better manage IT and OT convergence, improve technology selection and how to develop partnerships that foster growth and help manage risk – faster. Attendees will not only gain a clearer picture of OT cyber risk, but learn how others in their field have fixed it.

We are pleased to announce initial speaking confirmations from:

• Andrew Kling, Industry Automation VP Cybersecurity, Schneider Electric

• Brent Bettis, Vice President, It Services & Chief Information Security Officer, Peabody

• Dennis Murphy, Lead OT Cybersecurity Engineer, National Grid

• Jeremy Morgan, Global Cybersecurity Manager, Hitachi Energy

• Klint Walker, Cybersecurity Advisor – Region IV, CISA

• Matthew Saner, Principal Security Solutions Architect, AWS

• Molly Breen, Founder & CEO, Perygee

• Paul Shaver, Global Practice Leader, OT/ICS, Mandiant Consulting

• Roger Caslow, CISO, Hampton Roads Sanitation District

• Steve Batson, OT SMR Senior Manager, Ernst & Young

• Todd Ellis, Senior Systems Consultant, Rail Systems Global Lead – IT Infrastructures, Communications & Cybersecurity

• Zak Drias, Director of Managed Security Services, Schneider Electric

This year's conference is sponsored by Fortinet.

Case studies, roundtables and panel sessions throughout the two-day event will demonstrate how your peers have fortified their defenses; from maturing and adopting better ways to tighten network segmentation and security controls to ensuring their strategies are effective, scalable, adaptable and repeatable in the face of evolving cyber threats. Not only will we be reinforcing winning formulas from the OT security playbook, we will help practitioners translate the plays and help them remove the complexity of staying in the game.

For more information, please contact us marketing@cybersenate.com or register your attendance here.