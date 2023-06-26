Direct Selling Market Massive Growth opportunity Ahead | Herbalife Nutrition, Amway, Avon Products
The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Tupperware Brands Corporation (Germany), Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (Switzerland), Vorwerk & Co. KG (Germany), Natura &Co Holding S.A. (Brazil, but significant presence in Europe), LR Health & Beauty Systems GmbH (Germany), Amway (China), Avon Products, Inc. (Japan), Mary Kay Inc. (China), Nu Skin Enterprises (China), Oriflame Cosmetics (Sweden).
Definition
The direct selling market, also known as network marketing, refers to a business model in which products or services are sold directly to consumers by independent representatives or distributors. Instead of traditional retail channels, direct selling relies on personal selling, word-of-mouth marketing, and relationship building to promote and sell products.
Major Highlights of the Global Direct Selling Market report released by HTF MI
Global Direct Selling Market Breakdown by Type (Personal Care Products, Homecare Products) by End User (Individual Customers, Commercial Customers) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Direct Selling Market Trend
• Health and Wellness
• E-commerce Integration
Direct Selling Market Driver
• Direct selling allows manufacturers to build a direct relationship with consumers
• Entrepreneurship and Flexibility
Direct Selling Market Opportunity
• Product Diversification
• Technological Advancements
SWOT Analysis on Global Direct Selling Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Global Direct Selling
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Some Extracts from Global Direct Selling Market Study Table of Content
Global Direct Selling Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [Personal Care Products, Homecare Products] in 2023
Global Direct Selling Market by Application/End Users [Individual Customers, Commercial Customers]
Global Direct Selling Sales and Growth Rate (2023-2029)
Global Direct Selling Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Global Direct Selling (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis
........and view more in the complete table of Contents
