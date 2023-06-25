Submit Release
Reform program priorities considered

UZBEKISTAN, June 25 - On June 23, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received Advisor on Economic Development, Effective Public Administration and International Cooperation, Suma Chakrabarti.

The priorities of the program of socio-economic reforms in Uzbekistan, including reforms in healthcare, education, and water supply, were considered.

The main attention was paid to the issues of further improvement of the investment climate and business environment in Uzbekistan.

The course of ongoing measures to create an International Commercial Court in the country and the negotiation process for joining the World Trade Organization were discussed.

Source: UzA

