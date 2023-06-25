Culture Days testifying to eternal friendship

UZBEKISTAN, June 25 - As previously reported, Uzbekistan hosted Kazakhstan Culture Days. In this regard, a meeting was held between the Minister of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askhat Oralov and the Minister of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Uzbekistan Ozodbek Nazarbekov.

The parties discussed issues of bilateral cooperation. Mr. Oralov expressed special gratitude to the Government and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Uzbekistan for holding the Kazakhstan Culture Days.

The issues of holding cultural events in Kashkadarya, Navoi, and Fergana regions, as well as the city of Aktau and the Turkestan region of Kazakhstan, and the exchange of statistical data between the national information databases of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan were considered.

Practical proposals were discussed on forming an interdepartmental working group of the two ministries, holding a meeting of this group, developing cross-border tourist routes and carrying out expeditions, and releasing films from both countries for film distribution.

Mr. Nazarbekov and Mr. Oralov took part in the closing ceremony of the Kazakhstan Culture Days, held at the State Academic Grand Theater named after Alisher Navoi.

The ministers of the two fraternal states acknowledged that the Culture Days and the Kazakh Cinema Days were successful. It was noted that the regular organization of such events would further strengthen friendly ties between the people of the two countries.

As part of the program, the play “Abai” by the Kazakh National Opera and Ballet Theater named after Abai, was shown.

Source: Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Uzbekistan