TY Health Insurance Brokerage Launches Small Business-Focused Customized Health Insurance Solutions

TY Health Insurance Brokerage helps small businesses reduce costs and enhance employee relations with customized health insurance solutions.NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TY Health Insurance Brokerage, a leading provider of health insurance solutions, is proud to announce its commitment to helping small businesses reduce their health insurance costs while enhancing employee relations and fostering a culture of health and wellness.
Running a small business is no easy task, and health insurance expenses often pose a significant financial burden. TY Health Insurance Brokerage understands these challenges and is dedicated to working closely with business owners to develop personalized strategies that meet their unique needs.
As an independent agency, TY Health Insurance Brokerage collaborates with all major health insurance carriers in the United States, providing the flexibility to customize comprehensive benefits packages tailored to each business. Combining quotes from multiple carriers ensures clients receive the most reasonable rates without compromising coverage.
"Our goal is to be a one-stop shop for all your business solutions," said Talia Adika, representative of TY Health Insurance Brokerage. "We believe that consumer choice benefits both small businesses and individuals. That's why we offer plans and products from leading health insurers such as AmeriHealth, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Oscar, Cigna, and United Healthcare Oxford."
In addition to health insurance, TY Health Insurance Brokerage also offers a wide range of ancillary benefits for Medicare, including dental, vision, LTD, STD, AD&D, DBL, Medical Bridge, HRA/HSA Admin, COBRA Administration, and Payroll Services. This comprehensive suite of products positions TY Health Insurance Brokerage as the ultimate employee benefits marketplace.
With TY Health Insurance Brokerage, small business owners can access a full menu of Health & Ancillary benefit plans, including PEO, EPO, PPO, and High Deductible options. Employees can conveniently select from various plan options by filling out a universal enrollment form, streamlining the enrollment process for both employers and their staff.
Furthermore, TY Health Insurance Brokerage understands the importance of payroll and tax compliance for small businesses. To alleviate the burden, they have partnered with PayFocus 360 HR Software, offering accurate and compliant tax processing, personalized support, and the ability to manage HR-related tasks. This partnership ensures that small businesses can focus on their core operations while TY Health Insurance Brokerage handles their payroll needs.
“At TY Health Insurance Brokerage, we believe in a human-centered approach,” said the Spokesperson of the company. “Our dedicated team of Payroll Specialists is industry experts who provide personal support and guidance. We are committed to delivering trusted, secure, and cost-effective payroll solutions that give small businesses peace of mind.”
