Leading Middle Eastern Aerospace Manufacturer Meets Increased Demand with Plataine’s AI Solutions
With Plataine’s solution, the Aerospace manufacturer increased their production throughput, material utilization, and improved quality
We are very excited to work with such a leader in advanced composite aero-structures. Today’s challenges lead companies to implement innovative solutions and meet the increased demand.”WALTHAM, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Plataine, a leading provider of AI-based manufacturing optimization solutions, has delivered immediate results for a leading aerospace manufacturer in the Middle East by automating and streamlining cutting & kitting operations at its main manufacturing facility. The company produces composite-based aero structures using cutting-edge technologies and was keen to explore the latest AI technologies to further optimize their manufacturing processes, increase production rates and reduce material waste.
Plataine’s AI-based solution automatically provides optimized production plans based on incoming work orders, available inventory, and production restrictions, empowering the aerospace manufacturer to better utilize their existing inventory. This includes using rolls to their full extent by cutting plies around defects as well as utilization of remnants and short material rolls. As a result, the manufacturer succeeded in significantly increasing its production capacity, reducing the material waste generated during recuts.
Complete automation of the cutting and kitting process has made production more efficient and has prevented human errors in many processes, significantly increasing net profitability per product. Plataine’s innovative AI-based system automatically reads the work orders needed and considers the defects on each roll digitally. It then performs ‘smart material selection’, utilizing the right material for the job, using up remnant materials, which often go to waste. The solution always takes exposure time left (ETL) of time-sensitive freezer-stored raw material into account. In addition, the dynamic cut-planning solution provides full documentation of all material consumed, creating a Digital Thread, providing full traceability of the process while enabling improved quality control and audit readiness at all times.
Head of Engineering, explains, “We gained a significant increase in capacity, efficiency and material savings by optimizing and fully automating our cutting and kitting processes. Plataine has enabled us to achieve these and more. The high level of automation eliminated human errors, reduced scrap and gave us full digital traceability of the entire cutting process.”
Avner Ben-Bassat, President and CEO of Plataine adds, “We are very excited to work with such a leader in advanced composite aero-structures. Today’s challenges, such as workforce and supply chain shortages lead companies to implement innovative solutions, to meet the increased demand and stay ahead of the competition. Plataine’s AI based solution helps our customers automate and streamline operations, efficiently utilizing existing materials and significantly reducing human errors and rework. We look forward to bringing more value with our Total Production Optimization Suite.”
About Plataine
Plataine is the leading provider of Industrial IoT and AI-based optimization solutions for advanced manufacturing. Plataine’s solutions provide intelligent, connected Digital Assistants for production floor management and staff, empowering manufacturers to make optimized decisions in real-time, every time. Plataine’s patent-protected technologies are used by leading manufacturers worldwide, including Airbus, IAI, Triumph, MRAS (an ST Engineering company), Alestis, Kineco-Kaman, IFS, Light & Strong, Kanfit, Bernhardt, Vanguard, and Ethan Allen. Plataine partners with SAP, Siemens PLM the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) with Boeing, and CTC GmbH (an Airbus Company), and is also a part of the UK National Composites Centre (NCC) membership network, to advance the ‘Factory of the Future’ worldwide. For this work, Plataine has received Frost & Sullivan’s 2021 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award for its AI-Based Digital Assistants for Manufacturing and Innovation Awards from JEC. Plataine also Received the SME 2021 Excellence in Composites Manufacturing Award and other awards from CompositesUK organizations. Plataine is ISO 27001 certified for compliance with information security management requirements. For more information, visit: www.plataine.com.
Manufacturing Optimization by Plataine – Intelligent Automation