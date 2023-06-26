Biotage solution supports high-throughput, simultaneous purification of up to 96 peptides
Biotage (NASDAQ:BIOT)UPPSALA, SWEDEN, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Biotage launches a high-throughput solution for parallel peptide purification that further automates the drug discovery workflow for peptides. The new Biotage® PeptiRen-96 well plates together with the established Biotage® Extrahera™ sample preparation system supports a high-throughput cleanup of up to 96 peptides at the same time.
Besides the efficiency gains, the Biotage solution also delivers a 50-fold reduction of solvent use compared to high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), a widely used peptide purification method today. This will help pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations (CROs) to create more environmentally sustainable workflows for peptides.
The peptide therapeutics market is expected to grow steadily with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8 percent from 2022 to 2031*. Despite many advances in peptide synthesis, purification of them has traditionally been challenging, creating a major bottleneck in producing peptide libraries and supporting this fast-growing market segment.
The Biotage solution brings significant enhancements to peptide drug discovery workflows by leveraging solid phase extraction (SPE) technique for purification, which provides parallel processing and improved purity of complex sample mixtures.
“We are excited to bring this innovative peptide purification solution to our customers globally. Our focus has been on improving the peptide workflow through automatization and parallel processing to help drug discovery laboratories to enhance their outcomes. We recognized the opportunity and leveraged our existing solutions to a new application area, making it more efficient, cost-effective, and sustainable than the current techniques used for peptide purification,” says Tomas Blomquist, CEO and President at Biotage.
About Biotage
Biotage is a Global Impact Tech Company committed to solving society’s problems. We offer workflow solutions and products to customers in drug discovery and development and diagnostics, analytical testing and water and environmental testing.
Biotage is contributing to sustainable science with the goal to make the world healthier, greener, and cleaner – HumanKind Unlimited.
Our customers span a broad range of market segments including pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostic, contract research and contract manufacturers as well as clinical, forensic, and academic laboratories in addition to organizations focused on food safety, clean water, and environmental sustainability.
Biotage is headquartered in Uppsala in Sweden and employs around 700 people worldwide. The Group had sales of 1,566 MSEK in 2022 and our products are sold in more than 80 countries. Biotage’s share (BIOT) is listed in the Large Cap segment on the NASDAQ Stockholm.
Saara Nordenström
Biotage
+46 76 142 26 12
