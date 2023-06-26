Renowned Entrepreneur Todd Saylor Unveils Third Book: "Your Will Be Done”

Todd Saylor's third 'Wired Differently' book, "Your Will Be Done," explores triangulating God's Will, Free Will, & becoming Wired Differently.

UNITED STATES , June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Todd Saylor, the revered entrepreneur, author, and dynamic speaker, is set to release his much-anticipated third book in the 'Wired Differently' series, "Your Will Be Done."

Todd, known for his transformative Wired Differently Academy and high-impact Tiki Hut Retreats, has consistently proven himself as a powerhouse in the world of entrepreneurship and personal development. His new book promises to deliver a fresh perspective on achieving a supremely purposeful life.

Born into a family that primed him for success, Todd Saylor embraced a philosophy of relentless effort and exceeding expectations, which propelled him from working at a family donut business to becoming a multi-millionaire entrepreneur, leading a portfolio of 14 organizations across 5 brands.

His previous books, "Wired Differently: Leveraging Your Favors on Fulcrum Principles" and "DriftAgain: 8 Traits of Supremely Purposeful People," have sold over 20,000 copies and have become staples in the libraries of those striving for personal and professional growth.

In "Your Will Be Done," Todd reveals how to become 'Wired Differently,' using both secular and spiritual components, and introduces the concept of 'Successionaire'—someone who lives in accordance with the philosophy that 'Your Will Be Done.'

"This book embodies the idea that our ultimate success lies in the actualization of 'Your Will Be Done,'" Todd says. "It's about triangulating God's Will and your Free Will, recognizing and mastering your subconscious, understanding the spiritual context of your goals, and striving to live a life of significance."

Todd Saylor's impact reaches further than just his literary work. He's recognized nationwide as a compelling speaker, gracing platforms such as The Battlegrounds Tour (a National Multi-State Tour), EdgeCon, Salem Media Live National Religious Broadcasters Event, FTX facilitated by Dr. Delatorro L. McNeal II, and the Sebastian Gorka Freedom Expo. He has also garnered attention from media outlets like ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox News. His appearances always ignite inspiration, providing actionable insights and a roadmap for achieving success.

In tandem with the release of "Your Will Be Done," Todd is launching his "Embrace Your Conventional Brilliance Podcast Tour," which will include over 40 guest appearances on various platforms.

Todd Saylor is a beacon for those seeking to create a purposeful and impactful life. As an entrepreneur, author, speaker, and coach, he provides both the inspiration and the practical tools necessary for individuals to achieve their true potential.

For more information about Todd Saylor, the upcoming book "Your Will Be Done," or his Wired Differently Academy, please visit ToddSaylor.com. Follow Todd on social media for updates and inspiration.



About Todd Saylor:

Todd Saylor is an entrepreneur, author, speaker, and coach. As the Founder and CEO of PayServ Systems and author of the "Wired Differently" series, Todd aims to equip individuals with the tools and mindset needed to succeed. He's spoken at numerous conferences and hosted his own entrepreneurial training events, all while building an impressive portfolio of businesses.