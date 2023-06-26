Elyes Gabel Announces Game Show Hurt
Elyes Gabel announces the release of his most recent project Game Show Hurt. The release date is set for early August 2023.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Elyes Gabel announces the release of his most recent project Game Show Hurt. Initially written by Gabel in 2017, the Short centers on a man, played by Gabel, who creates and hosts a game show, whilst subconsciously playing out elements of his childhood. The past is a grey area and as the introduction states, ‘As it was told… As I saw it… As it is,’ the protagonist’s recollection of experiences may not be exactly as he remembered.
Gabel will direct, with Josh Foglio, (Campfire Convos) who worked on the original iteration, producing. The cast features Stella Maeve (’Runaways,’ ‘The Magicians,’) and Jackson Pace ( ‘Homeland,’ ‘The Walking Dead,’). Tim Despic (‘Fall,’ ‘Heist,’ ‘Final Score,’) has signed on to compose. Production is ramping up on the project, with the release date set for early August 2023.
For the time being, Gabel has been focusing on his music and filmmaking projects. The release of his most recent song, “Lacuna,” is a prelude to his upcoming EP which will be released at the end of the year. Game Show Hurt marks the importance Gabel places in rooting music in his storytelling.
Elyes Gabel’s 20+year long career has seen him take on roles that have shown him to be a truly versatile actor of his generation. With roles in tentpole films such as Paramount’s World War Z & Interstellar, Gabel has balanced out his work on character driven narrative such as A24s A Most Violent Year, 20th Century Studios’ Spooks: The Greater Good, & HBO’s Game Of Thrones. His breakout role came in the leading role of Walter O’brien in CBS’s Scorpion from 2014 to 2018. Most recently Gabel played antihero Sean Tilson in Apple TV+ series Suspicion in 2022. Gabel plays an ex British soldier turned Assassin in the American adaptation of the Israeli thriller series False Flag. The cast includes Uma Thurman. Gabel’s career has followed diverse projects, each leading to the creation of Game Show Hurt. Originally written and shot in 2017, the narrative and themes in the project have evolved to tackling subjects of loss of innocence, deceit & reconciliation.
Previously Elyes Gabel directed short films ’Stakes,’ & ‘Grimshaw,’, the latter for which he received the Best Director (Jury Award) at Show Low Film Festival ( 2018). His passion for writing, directing and producing original material that speaks to him musically, visually and emotionally marks a new and exciting phase in his career. We in turn look forward to what is in store for this young filmmaker with much promise, beginning with the upcoming release of his new Short film Game Show Hurt.
Jeff Jacobs
EC Media
email us here
Visit us on social media:
YouTube
Other
Game Show Hurt