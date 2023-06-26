Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 26, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the hindered amine light stabilizers (HALS) market. As per TBRC’s hindered amine light stabilizers (HALS) market forecast, the hindered amine light stabilizers (HALS) market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.11 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 14.3% through the forecast period.

The growth in the construction industry is projected to fuel the demand for over the coming years. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include ADEKA Corporation, Chitec Technology Co. Ltd., SUNSHOW, SABO S.p.A., Everlight Chemical Industrial Corp., Beijing Tiangang Auxiliary Co., Double Bond Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Solvay, Rianlon Corporation, Clariant, Everspring Chemical Co. Ltd., TCI Chemicals.

Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Segments

1) By Type: Polymeric, Monomeric, and Oligomeric

2) By Application: Plastics, Paints and Coatings, Adhesives and Sealants, and Other Applications

3) By End Use Industry: Packaging, Automotive, Agriculture, Films, Construction, Other End User Industries

This type of amine light stabilizers are chemical substances with an amine functional group that are used as stabilizers in polymers and plastics. They protect polymer coatings from photo-oxidative damage by producing nitroxide radicals.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Trends And Strategies

4. Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

