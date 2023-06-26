Submit Release
AMERIND SAGE AND WAFFLE FOREST: FUSING TECHNOLOGY WITH NATURE FOR ENVIRONMENTAL HEALING AND CULTURAL PRESERVATION

Amerind Sage partners with Waffle Forest, fusing nature and tech for environmental healing, cultural preservation, and renewable energy.

ATOKA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Amerind Sage, a Native-owned consultancy firm based in Atoka, Oklahoma, has announced a groundbreaking collaboration with Waffle Forest, an innovative organization committed to rebuilding forests on damaged lands. The announcement took place at the esteemed Million Dollar Mingle event in Phoenix, Arizona, an illustrious gathering of entrepreneurs and philanthropists.

This unique partnership aims to marry Amerind Sage's dedication to promoting products, services, and systems that foster environmental healing and the revival of ancestral wisdom, with Waffle Forest's pioneering initiatives that pay homage to the land and its profound history.

With a shared vision, Amerind Sage and Waffle Forest aim to establish "Waffle Forests" on Native lands across the country. These forests will not only restore the land but also serve as hubs of renewable energy, featuring solar panels and Atmospheric Water Generators (AWG) for clean drinking water, all integrated with the natural ecosystem.

"Waffle Forest's initiatives sparked inspiration in us. We saw an extraordinary opportunity to blend our shared missions, using technology and nature to share the invaluable stories of our ancestors, and to use these forests as a means to preserve our cultures and restore the lands," stated Jennifer Schlosberg, a representative of Amerind Sage.

This partnership is the first of its kind, with Waffle Forest's trees featuring QR codes. These codes, when scanned, will open a gateway to the memories and history of the tribes – their stories, recipes, native languages, and much more, all preserved digitally within the heart of Mother Nature.

The inauguration of the partnership was marked by a meaningful ceremony conducted by John Moss, a direct descendant of the last Chief of the Caddo Nation. The ceremony blessed the partnership with the spirit of the land and ancestral wisdom, providing a firm foundation for their future endeavors.

The representatives of Amerind Sage and Waffle Forest, in the coming weeks, plan to visit the prototype forest created by Ernest Lerma, the visionary behind Waffle Forest, in the arid Arizona desert. This visit is expected to inspire the partnership further and generate new ideas for enhancing environmental healing and cultural preservation.

This collaboration symbolizes a dynamic alliance in the quest for a healthier environment and the preservation of indigenous cultures. Amerind Sage and Waffle Forest, by uniting their resources, expertise, and passion, stand on the brink of a revolution in the domains of environmental restoration, renewable energy, and cultural storytelling.

