Food Ingredients Market Size Value To Hit USD 475.4 billion by 2031 | Growing at a CAGR of 5.8%

Rise in demand for processed food and functional ingredients, increase in demand for food, beverages and nutraceuticals due to the growing population.

PORTLAND, OR, US, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Food Ingredients Market growth is propelled by several factors such as product innovations, a rise in the trend of healthy eating, economic growth, a rise in disposable income, and others. Consumer habits, tastes, and preferences are constantly evolving. This has led to innovation in the field of food ingredients market opportunity that drive market growth.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟐𝟕𝟎.𝟐 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟒𝟕𝟓.𝟒 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟖% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Players operating in the global food ingredients market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their food ingredients market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Ajinomoto, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Associated British Foods plc, Cargill, Incorporated, Celanese Corporation, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (Danisco), Ingredion Incorporated (TIC Gums, Inc), Kerry Group, Roquette Freres, Südzucker Group (BENEO), Tate and Lyle PLC, Akzonobel N.V., BASF SE, Clariant AG, Evonik Industries AG, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Solvay SA, Kemin Industries, Inc., Chemelco International B.V., Givaudan International S.A. (Naturex S.A.), Palsgaard A/S, Univar, Inc., Corbion NV, Huber Corporation(CP Kelco U.S., Inc.), Kao Corporation, Nexira SAS, Jungbunzlauer Holding AG, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Fuerst Day Lawson Limited, ATP Group, Novozymes, Aromata Group S.r.L (Fiorio Colori S.p.A), Kalsec, Inc., Glanbia PLC (Ireland), and Mead Johnson & Company, LLC.

Significant advances in emulsion science, on the other hand, have lately resulted in revolutionary approaches for improving food quality and usability. Silica particles, wheat protein micro gels, pea protein micro gels, and other new advancements in emulsion technologies assist producers to bind the chemicals effectively, lowering the time required to complete the process, which is expected to fuel the growth of the emulsifier market. Starch is the most common type of carbohydrate consumed by humans. It is a plentiful, inexpensive, naturally occurring, and easily accessible basic food.

The food ingredients market is segmented into type, application, and region. By type, the market is classified into flavors, color additives, preservatives, fat replacers, sweeteners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, & binders, thickeners, pH control agents, nutrients, and others. Depending on the application, it is segregated into food & beverages, nutraceuticals, and animal feed. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, UAE, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

-> On the basis of type, the sweetener segment is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.2%, in terms of revenue, during the food ingredients market forecast period.

-> According to the food ingredients market analysis, on the basis of application, the food & beverages segment is expected to dominate the food ingredients industry from 2022 to 2031.

-> According to the food ingredients market trends, on the basis of the country in North America, the U.S. was the largest market for food ingredients in 2021, in terms of revenue generation.

-> On the basis of region, North America is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on application, the food and beverages segment held the largest share of nearly three-fifths of the global food ingredients market in 2021, and is expected to maintain a prominent growth during the forecast period. This is due to the growing global population which is fueling the demand for food products, which in turn, is increasing the demand and sales of food ingredients. However, the animal feed segment is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.1% in 2031, owing to the increased demand from the animal feed industry for the production of feed binders and other products.

