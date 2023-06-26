The Mortgage Calculator Raises Loan Officer Compensation up to 250bps

The Mortgage Calculator

The Mortgage Calculator is a correspondent lender specializing in Non-QM loans. As of June 2023 they have raised their loan officer compensation to up to 250bps

We are always excited to announce more perks for our loan officer partners. We went from 0 to 330 loan officers in our first year of business because we are always looking to improve their experience!” — Kyle Hiersche (Chief Operating Officer)

MIAMI, FL, USA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mortgage Calculator is a correspondent lender specializing in Non-QM and investment loans. While most lenders are cutting compensation for their loan officers, The Mortgage Calculator is announcing a raise in loan officer compensation of up to 250bps! Mortgage Loan Originators who join The Mortgage Calculator have access to the best leads and all of the tools to excel in the digital world. That includes a custom website, digital 1003 application, CRM, auto dialer, quoting system, and point of sale. The tools and leads provided can instantly boost a producing loan officer's production and inject new borrowers into their sales cycle. Newly licensed loan officers can also join to jump start their career with enough leads and support to close millions in their first months!

Look for The Mortgage Calculator to expand in a climate where conventional mortgage companies are going out of business. With a roster of over 300 loan officers to help clients with their needs, there are no limits to the amount of investors that can benefit from the company. Now with the highest compensation paid in the industry to loan officers, there are even more opportunities for everyone to get involved.

About The Mortgage Calculator:

The Mortgage Calculator is a licensed Mortgage Lender (NMLS #2377459) that specializes in using technology to enable borrowers to access both Conventional and Non-QM mortgage loan programs with over 100 banks and partners. Using The Mortgage Calculator proprietary technology, borrowers can instantly price and quote thousands of mortgage loan programs in just a few clicks. Our team of over 350 licensed Mortgage Loan Originators can assist our customers with Conventional, FHA, VA and USDA mortgages as well as access thousands of mortgage programs using Alternative Income Documentation such as Bank Statement Mortgages, P&L Mortgages, Asset Based Mortgage Programs, No Ratio CDFI Loan Programs, DSCR Investor Mortgages, Commercial Mortgages, Fix and Flip Mortgages and thousands more! To apply for a mortgage please visit https://themortgagecalculator.com

Mortgage Calculator Company LLC

NMLS#: 2377459

2125 BISCAYNE BLVD SUITE 220

Miami, FL 33137