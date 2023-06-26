Metaverse Architect Smobler joins IMDA’s PIXEL Innovation Hub
EINPresswire.com/ -- Smobler, one of the region’s leading open metaverse architects is on-board Infocomm Media and Development Authority (IMDA) PIXEL’s innovation hub.
PIXEL is IMDA’s 28,000 square feet innovation space for corporates and start-ups to learn about the latest technology and ideate, experiment, and build user-centric digital products. It is one of the top ten launchpads in Southeast Asia.
PIXEL is focused on Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IOT) and 5G.
Located in Singapore’s One-North, PIXEL brings together an innovation ecosystem of start-ups, corporates, government, and global partners collectively. It provides support through access to the following:
• Facilities and Equipment such as AR/VR labs, UI/UX Lab, one of Singapore’s four 5G test beds, prototyping spaces and production rooms.
• Co-working Spaces including meeting rooms and events space
• Consultancy Support in in Design Thinking, User Interface/ User Experience (UI/ UX) and Digital Storytelling. It also hosts regular workshops for the innovation community to learn and network as well as subsidised project-based coaching.
• Connection with the local innovation ecosystem with frequent meet ups to exchange learnings on the latest technology. It has also established industry collaborations with partners such as Meta, Amazon Web Services, Nvidia and Epic Games to fuel the start-ups with their domain expertise.
PIXEL is dedicated to supporting and driving innovation projects, including in the Web 3 and Metaverse space, with a strong commitment to support start-ups such as Smobler. Smobler, a Singapore-based virtual architect is backed by The Sandbox and Brinc, both part of Animoca Brands, a global leader in gamification and blockchain.
Since its official incorporation in 2022, Smobler has worked on metaverse projects for The Food Bank, Aventis, DBS, Starhub as well as the Royal Government of Bhutan. It also made headlines by creating the first phygital wedding as well as initiating HERSTORY, a digital financial literacy campaign that teaches young women the importance of virtual asset creation and ownership.
It has also launched other high profile metaverse experiences such as 3VEREST, a game inspired by the 70th anniversary of the first ascent of Mount Everest as well as Clay Nation, the leading project on the Cardano blockchain to be interoperable with The Sandbox. Such collaborations are significant in pushing forth the open metaverse agenda.
Says Co-Founder and CEO of Smobler, Loretta Chen, “We are humbled and honored to be PIXEL's incubatee, which provides us with access to a range of development facilities, programmes, and showcases that are designed to support corporates. This enables us to leverage PIXEL's resources and expertise to accelerate our growth and drive innovation, while also providing us with valuable exposure to potential partners and customers. Despite the bear market, we believe that Singapore is a hotbed for investments and a strategic hub for digital innovation and entrepreneurial startups. Our diverse, dynamic and driven workforce coupled with a highly digitally savvy population presents rich opportunities for the emerging tech ecosystem to thrive.”
Welcoming Smobler to PIXEL, Mr Ng Kaijie, Director of Innovation at IMDA said “We are excited for Smobler to join us as they embark on their journey to innovate and scale their Web 3.0 and metaverse solutions. We have heard from our corporates on wanting to see more Web 3.0 and metaverse solutions for their business needs, and innovative solution providers like Smobler will help inspire and support this.”.
Smobler’s open house will be held on June 27 and will be attended by representatives from government agencies, leading corporations, local celebrities as well as Sebastien Borget, Co-Founder and COO of The Sandbox and Dr Madan Oberoi, Executive Director (Technology and Innovation), Interpol.
About IMDA PIXEL
PIXEL supports corporates and start-ups in digital innovation through customised consultation to identify opportunities and develop tech products based on their unique business needs. Powered by the Open Innovation Platform (OIP), corporates can crowdsource for innovative solutions from IMDA’s global network of over 12,000 solution providers. One of the top launchpads in Southeast Asia, PIXEL also houses specialised labs including AR/VR, 5G, Usability Testing, as well as co-working spaces.
About Smobler
Smobler is a The Sandbox-endorsed metaverse architect headquartered in Singapore. It provides turnkey solutions for brands, IPs and communities to create, build, publish and monetize on their metaverse experiences. Smobler also excels in phygital applications with a strong education and outreach arm as part of its Metaverse for Good initiative. It created the first metaverse wedding, launched a USD 1M metaverse scholarship fund with Aventis and is building A11Yverse, a disability park commissioned by SG Enable. Its recent projects include 3VEREST, Cobbleland, Tools of Rock NFT, Mighty Jaxx’s Spooky Season and will be collaborating with Clay Nation on the first-ever, interoperable Cardano-based project. Smobler is backed by The Sandbox and Brinc. To learn more, visit www.smoblerstudios.com.
Gianna Bui
Gianna Bui
