CNMI “Operation Wellness” will be providing the following services at no cost to the community from July 11 through 19, 2023. Military Personnel will offer the following services:

Healthcare Exam Services

Optometry Services

Dentistry Services

Veterinary Care

Behavioral & General Health Public Education

Services will be available on Saipan from July 11-20, 2023 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on Tinian and Rota from July 11-19, 2023 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The services are being provided by the Commonwealth Bureau of Military Affairs, under the Office of the Governor, in collaboration with the Department of Defense, the 807th Medical Command (Deployment Support), and various CNMI Community Partners.

Locations are to be announced at a later date by the Commonwealth Bureau of Military Affairs.