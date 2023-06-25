MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, June 12, 2023, to Monday, June 19, 2023

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, June 12, 2023, through Monday, June 19, 2023, MPD detectives and officers recovered 53 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, June 12, 2023

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3100 block of 24th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Charles Edward Owens, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Fugitive from Justice, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm. CCN: 23-094-618

Tuesday, June 13, 2023

A SCCY Industries CPX-1 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Trenton Place, Southeast. CCN: 23-094-648

A Remington 1911 .45 caliber rifle, three Colt 1911 .45 caliber handguns, a Ruger 1911 .45 caliber handgun, two Colt 1911 BB guns, a Springfield Arms 1911 BB gun, and a Taurus 1911 BB gun were recovered in the 3300 block of Idaho Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-094-962

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun and a “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the Unit block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 19-year-old Enrique Williams, of Northeast, D.C., and 18-year-old Ejai Barnes, of Suitland, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-095-076

A SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of Galloway Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-095-085

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of 17th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Gambling, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-095-177

Wednesday, June 14, 2023

A Taurus 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of 25th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Everett Whitley, of Silver Spring, MD, for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle – Crime of Violence, Driving under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs, Counterfeit Tags, Fugitive from Justice, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 23-095-255

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Decatur Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Cedae Hardy, of Southeast, D.C., for Armed Carjacking, Contempt – Felony, Unlawful Entry of a Motor Vehicle, Leaving after Colliding – Property Damage, Unlawful Entry, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-095-674

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of A Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-095-762

A Smith & Wesson MP9 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 600 block of 46th Place, Southeast. CCN: 23-095-795

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of 17th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Derick Lamont Mozon, Jr., of Triangle, VA, for No Permit, Counterfeit Tags, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-095-854

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Len Clairborne, III, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-095-904

Thursday, June 15, 2023

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-095-915

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 23-096-011

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4300 block of Wheeler Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 65-year-old Herman Johnson, of Southeast, D.C., for Failure to Appear, Contempt – Condition of Release Violation, Felon in Possession, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-096-051

A Glock .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 23-096-138

A Kel-tec P-17 .22 caliber rifle was recovered in the 400 block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-096-223

A Hi-Point JHP-45 .45 caliber handgun and a Glock 33 .357 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1400 block of Clifton Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 14-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., and 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-096-229

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4700 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-096-250

A Bryco Arms 48 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 6000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-096-308

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3600 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Kamaree Robinson, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-096-342

Friday, June 16, 2023

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Adams Place, Northeast. CCN: 23-096-548

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 300 block of Anacostia Road, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., and 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Robbery, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-096-674

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 200 block of Division Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Mysire Poge, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Fugitive from Justice, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 23-096-969

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Fairmont Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Kevin Rasheem Hernandez, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to distribute Marijuana while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-096-979

A Glock 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Perry Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Vernon McKenzie, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-097-055

Saturday, June 17, 2023

A Taurus Millennium G2 PT-111 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of 18th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Lamas Lowery-Bey, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-097-358

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-097-469

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and an American Tactical Firefly .22 caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 2800 block of Pomeroy Road, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 14-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., and 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-097-486

A Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of Queens Chapel Road, Northeast. CCN: 23-097-647

A SCCY Industries CPX-1 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of 11th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-097-649

Sunday, June 18, 2023

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Reginald Eric Chambers, III, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-098-185

A CZ P-09 6mm caliber BB gun was recovered in the 1300 block of Wallach Place, Northwest. CCN: 23-098-195

Monday, June 19, 2023

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-098-365

A Bersa 86 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2800 block of Pomeroy Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Enoch T. Russell, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Felon in Possession, and Fugitive from Justice. CCN: 23-098-587

A Steyr Arms M-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-098-622

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3700 block of 10th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Rakeem Aldridge Smith, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Pistol License Violation, and Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited. CCN: 23-098-675

A Smith & Wesson EZ .380 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3400 block of Clay Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle – Crime of Violence, Possession of a Firearm during a Crime of Violence. CCN: 23-098-684

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Livingston Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Keondre Malik Carroll, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Leaving after Colliding – Property Damage, No Permit, Bench Warrant, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-098-707

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of 18th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Michael Anthony Briscoe, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Resisting Arrest, and Bench Warrant. CCN: 23-098-709

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of 18th Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-098-714

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

