Covering Central Florida Eases the Process of Medicaid Redetermination with Free Assistance in Central Florida
Covering Central Florida (CoveringCFL) is stepping up to help individuals affected by the Medicaid redetermination process in the state.ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, June 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Covering Central Florida (CoveringCFL), a program under the services of the Primary Care Access Network located in Orlando, Florida, is stepping up to help individuals affected by the Medicaid redetermination process in the state. As part of their commitment to ensuring access to affordable healthcare, the organization offers free assistance and guidance to Central Floridians navigating the Medicaid redetermination process.
The Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), enacted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, provided additional federal funding to states to sustain Medicaid coverage for individuals enrolled in the program. As a result, over a million Floridians who technically no longer qualified for Medicaid have been able to maintain their health coverage since March 2020. However, with the amendment to FFCRA introduced in the Consolidated Appropriations Act (CAA) for 2023, the continuous Medicaid coverage requirement is set to end on March 31, 2023.
To ensure a smooth transition and avoid any gaps in health coverage, the Department of Children and Families (DCF) in Florida has initiated the redetermination plan. Under this plan, DCF will review the eligibility of approximately 4.9 million current Medicaid recipients in the state. These reviews will be conducted over the next 12 months, with the first terminations for those found to be ineligible or who fail to complete the renewal process.
It is of utmost importance that all Medicaid recipients update their information with the Department of Children and Families to determine their eligibility for alternative health coverage options or other types of Medicaid. Covering Central Florida recognizes the significance of this transition period and is prepared to assist individuals in finding suitable health insurance plans tailored to their needs.
Individuals concerned about the termination of their Medicaid coverage or unsure about their eligibility for other health coverage options can rely on Covering Central Florida for assistance. The organization's certified and licensed navigators are available to provide expert assistance, free of charge, in navigating the complex redetermination process. They guide individuals through the necessary steps to update their information, complete renewal forms, and ensure eligibility for continued Medicaid coverage or explore alternative health coverage options.
If you or someone you know is navigating the Medicaid redetermination process in Florida, Covering Central Florida's team of navigators is ready to provide the guidance and support needed. To access their free services and learn more about how they can assist, please visit www.coveringcfl.net or call 1-877-564-5031.
Individuals who are not enrolled in Medicaid but are in need of affordable health insurance in Florida may still qualify for the Special Enrollment Period (SEP). The SEP is a time-limited opportunity outside the regular open enrollment period during which individuals can enroll in a health insurance plan. Various circumstances may make individuals eligible for the SEP, such as losing health coverage, getting married or divorced, having a baby or adopting a child, moving to a new area, or experiencing other qualifying life events. Covering Central Florida can assist individuals in determining their eligibility for the SEP and guide them through the enrollment process.
About Covering Central Florida:
Covering Central Florida is an initiative of the Primary Care Access Network (PCAN), a 501c3 non-profit organization based in Orlando, Florida. The organization's certified and licensed navigators provide free assistance in navigating the Medicaid redetermination process in Florida, ensuring individuals have continued access to affordable healthcare. With their expertise and commitment, Covering Central Florida supports individuals and families throughout the
Covering Central Florida assists members of the Central Florida community through a network of partners who provide direct services to thousands of residents. Partners and navigators are focused on promoting and enhancing access to care and services for people who are currently underserved in the health insurance market or may face health disparities due to difficulties in language, low health literacy, disability, or discrimination.
