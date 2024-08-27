Covering Central Florida Leads State in ACA Health Insurance Enrollments

Happy Family in Florida Covering Central Florida

Covering Central Florida Leads the State in ACA Enrollment, Surpassing 3,000 Signups Amid Medicaid Unwinding

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Covering Central Florida , a key partner in the Covering Florida Consortium alongside the University of South Florida, has achieved notable success during the 2024 ACA enrollment year, leading the state in health insurance signups. The organization successfully enrolled over 3,085 Floridians in ACA health insurance plans , representing a significant increase from last year.As part of the national effort to expand healthcare coverage through the Affordable Care Act (ACA), Covering Central Florida has played a key role in assisting individuals and families navigating the complexities of health insurance in Florida. This year the state saw another record-breaking number of signups, driven by factors such as the ongoing Medicaid unwinding process and enhanced federal subsidies.“We’re proud of the impact we’ve had this year, ensuring that more Floridians have access to the healthcare coverage they need,” said Rebecca Sayago, Executive Director for the Primary Care Access Network. “Our team’s commitment has been central to our success.”Florida, along with Texas and Georgia, accounted for half of the national enrollment growth, highlighting the important role of local organizations like Covering Central Florida in ensuring that residents have access to quality healthcare.The organization’s success is particularly noteworthy given the challenges posed by the ongoing Medicaid unenrollment process, which has led many individuals to seek coverage through the ACA Marketplace.As the organization looks ahead, it remains committed to its mission of expanding healthcare access. With potential challenges on the horizon, Covering Central Florida continues to support residents in navigating their healthcare options and advocate for policies that maintain or enhance current levels of access and affordability.Covering Central Florida navigators is a program under the Primary Care Access Network (PCAN) collaborative providing educational information and assistance with health coverage to Florida residents. As a leading entity in the state's healthcare landscape, the organization plays an important role in ensuring that all Floridians have access to affordable, quality healthcare.

