Herbal Botanical Products, LLC Announces Nationwide Distribution Agreement for CBD Products
ClearSales and Herbal Botanical Products Enter Into Nationwide Sales Agreement
We use a proprietary nanofabrication process to increase Bioavailability and Effectiveness.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Herbal Botanical Products, LLC (“HBP”), DBA Theá Panakeia Botanicals is pleased to announce that it has executed a nationwide sales, marketing, and distribution agreement with ClearSales, Inc. The agreement covers HBP’s entire CDB/CBD/CBN-infused product line, which includes 1) topical pain management products, 2) CBD Tinctures, 3) CBD-infused toothpaste, and 4) other pharma-grade cannabis-infused products.
— Stephen McKay
“These agreements mark a significant turning point for HBP, says Stephen M. McKay, President of Herbal Botanical Products, LLC. We have been in the CBD distribution since early 2020, just in time for the COVID-19 shutdown. This agreement gives us access to an expanding sales force primed to sell our wholesale products across the United States. We are thrilled with our new distribution partner”.
The distribution agreement is a multi-year agreement allowing ClearSales to sell HBP’s products on a national scale.
ClearSales President, Dale Campbell, says, “We saw demand for CBD products from our existing customer base and set out to find an exclusive formulation and manufacturing partner. We looked at several other CBD companies; some were non-responsive, some had products we did not think would be top-tier, and then we found Herbal Botanical Products. We love their proprietary NANO process and their professional packaging. We look forward to a long and profitable relationship. We also like the breadth and depth of their product line, which we found unusual compared to the competition and the new products under d development.”
Herbal Botanical Products, LLC uses a proprietary nano emulsification process that breaks down the cannabinoid oil into smaller molecules, creating an ultra-stable liquid, improving bioavailability and absorption, and enhancing effectiveness. The Company also uses CBG, CBN, select Terpenes, and CBD, all compounds from the Sativa L Industrial Hemp plant. All products formulated and manufactured by the Company are certified 0.0% THC-free, so there is no risk of a false positive when using Herbal Botanical Products.
In a recent ranking of the various topical pain creams on the market, the Company’s 1000mg topical pain cream ranked first compared to other products when serving size, concentration, and price were considered. Theá Panakeia Botanicals formulates higher quality products than others in the CBD space. When creating our products, Theá Panakeia Botanicals pays particular attention to the attributes making up the critical buying criteria for 2,500 CBD buyers - as reported by Chicago-based consumer research company Brightfield Group. The Company uses these criteria as the guideposts for product development:
• Quality
• Concentration
• Effectiveness
• Price
• Form
Our products are so effective that over 90% of customers reorder after trying the Company’s products.
About ClearSales Corporate Sales Solutions
Headquartered in Miami Florida, ClearSales sells to various vertical markets, including convenience stores, truck stops, medical specialties, and other distribution channels and vertical markets.
About Herbal Botanical Products, LLC
Headquartered in Nashville, TN, Herbal Botanical Products, LLC is focused on topical pain products and currently has a 1000mg with Terpene matrix and a 2000mg with a combination of nano CBD. In product development are 1) a CBD mouthwash to be paired with our existing CBD toothpaste, 2) a complete sunscreen and aftercare product pack, and 3) a tattoo skin care and antibacterial product.
Herbal Botanical Products, LLC is currently running a Crowdfunding campaign on Wefunder. The Company profile and securities offering can be found at www.wefunder.com/herbal.botanical.products.llc.
Stephen McKay
Telephone: (833) 716-1131
Email: mmckay@panakeiaholdings.com.com
Stephen M McKay
Panakeia
+1 931-378-5100
email us here
Visit us on social media:
YouTube