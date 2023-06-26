House of Bō Welcomes Danyelle Boilard-Paul as Strategic Advisor, Strengthening Commitment to Fragrance Excellence
EINPresswire.com/ -- House of Bō, a Miami-based, luxury fragrance brand known for its captivating gender-neutral scents and commitment to sensory experiences, is delighted to announce the appointment of Danyelle Boilard-Paul as its Strategic Advisor. With an impressive background in skincare and fragrance, Danyelle brings a wealth of expertise and industry knowledge to the House of Bō team.
Danyelle Boilard-Paul, a highly regarded skincare and fragrance expert, boasts an impressive career spanning over three decades with two of the world's largest beauty corporations, Estée Lauder and Clarins. Originally from Canada, Danyelle's passion and expertise propelled her to the role of Executive Vice-President, General Manager, leading Clarins and Clarins Fragrance Group Brands in the United States for 14 years.
Having left Clarins at the end of 2021, Danyelle now joins House of Bō as a Strategic Advisor, bringing her extensive experience and strategic acumen to guide the brand's continued growth. Her deep understanding of the beauty industry, coupled with a profound appreciation for the power of scent, positions Danyelle as a valuable asset to the House of Bō team.
"We are thrilled to welcome Danyelle to the House of Bō team as a Strategic Advisor," said Bernardo Möller, Founder of House of Bō. "Her extensive experience in the skincare and fragrance industry, combined with her passion for scent, aligns perfectly with our brand's mission and values. We believe Danyelle's expertise will propel us to new heights as we continue to create transformative fragrance experiences that empower individuals to embrace their true selves."
House of Bō is excited to embark on this new chapter with Danyelle Boilard-Paul, and looks forward to the collaborative efforts that will shape the future of fragrance innovation and sensory exploration.
About House of Bō:
House of Bō, founded in 2021 by perfume enthusiast Bernardo Möller, draws inspiration from its Mexican heritage, infusing its fragrances with a rich tapestry of scents that evoke emotions and awaken the spirit. The brand's luxury fragrance collection, crafted with sustainably sourced ingredients and meticulous attention to detail, offers a transformative experience that empowers individuals to embrace their true selves.
Since its inception, House of Bō has garnered significant recognition within the fragrance industry, being featured in Elle's Noteworthies in the best BIPOC fragrance category, a testament to its unique and captivating fragrances. Additionally, House of Bō has been named Finalists in the Fragrance Foundation Awards for two consecutive years, with four of its fragrances receiving this distinction.
House of Bō has established strong retail partnerships, collaborating with renowned luxury retailers such as Bergdorf Goodman, Saks and Neiman Marcus. The brand has also expanded its presence in the digital sphere, partnering with online retailers including Moda Operandi and Twisted Lily.
Looking ahead, House of Bō is excited to announce a new retail partnership in the near future, further expanding its reach and making its exceptional fragrances more accessible to fragrance enthusiasts. It’s also anticipating the premiere of “Invitation to Fragrance” a documentary short produced by Luxe Entertainment for Warner Bros. Discovery Destination American and Givaudan that will provide an intimate glimpse into the brand's origin and the creative vision of founder Bernardo Möller. The documentary will be available for streaming on Discovery GO.
Moreover, the brand continues to enlist fragrance industry titans such as Dominic Ropion, Honorine Blanc, and Alberto Morillas for future collaborations, further cementing their commitment to creating exceptional fragrances that captivate and inspire.
For media inquiries, please contact:
contact@houseofbo.co
Giancarlo Pérez
Danyelle Boilard-Paul, a highly regarded skincare and fragrance expert, boasts an impressive career spanning over three decades with two of the world's largest beauty corporations, Estée Lauder and Clarins. Originally from Canada, Danyelle's passion and expertise propelled her to the role of Executive Vice-President, General Manager, leading Clarins and Clarins Fragrance Group Brands in the United States for 14 years.
Having left Clarins at the end of 2021, Danyelle now joins House of Bō as a Strategic Advisor, bringing her extensive experience and strategic acumen to guide the brand's continued growth. Her deep understanding of the beauty industry, coupled with a profound appreciation for the power of scent, positions Danyelle as a valuable asset to the House of Bō team.
"We are thrilled to welcome Danyelle to the House of Bō team as a Strategic Advisor," said Bernardo Möller, Founder of House of Bō. "Her extensive experience in the skincare and fragrance industry, combined with her passion for scent, aligns perfectly with our brand's mission and values. We believe Danyelle's expertise will propel us to new heights as we continue to create transformative fragrance experiences that empower individuals to embrace their true selves."
House of Bō is excited to embark on this new chapter with Danyelle Boilard-Paul, and looks forward to the collaborative efforts that will shape the future of fragrance innovation and sensory exploration.
About House of Bō:
House of Bō, founded in 2021 by perfume enthusiast Bernardo Möller, draws inspiration from its Mexican heritage, infusing its fragrances with a rich tapestry of scents that evoke emotions and awaken the spirit. The brand's luxury fragrance collection, crafted with sustainably sourced ingredients and meticulous attention to detail, offers a transformative experience that empowers individuals to embrace their true selves.
Since its inception, House of Bō has garnered significant recognition within the fragrance industry, being featured in Elle's Noteworthies in the best BIPOC fragrance category, a testament to its unique and captivating fragrances. Additionally, House of Bō has been named Finalists in the Fragrance Foundation Awards for two consecutive years, with four of its fragrances receiving this distinction.
House of Bō has established strong retail partnerships, collaborating with renowned luxury retailers such as Bergdorf Goodman, Saks and Neiman Marcus. The brand has also expanded its presence in the digital sphere, partnering with online retailers including Moda Operandi and Twisted Lily.
Looking ahead, House of Bō is excited to announce a new retail partnership in the near future, further expanding its reach and making its exceptional fragrances more accessible to fragrance enthusiasts. It’s also anticipating the premiere of “Invitation to Fragrance” a documentary short produced by Luxe Entertainment for Warner Bros. Discovery Destination American and Givaudan that will provide an intimate glimpse into the brand's origin and the creative vision of founder Bernardo Möller. The documentary will be available for streaming on Discovery GO.
Moreover, the brand continues to enlist fragrance industry titans such as Dominic Ropion, Honorine Blanc, and Alberto Morillas for future collaborations, further cementing their commitment to creating exceptional fragrances that captivate and inspire.
For media inquiries, please contact:
contact@houseofbo.co
Giancarlo Pérez
House of Bō
+1 7348833170
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok