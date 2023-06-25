Comms Factory Releases New eBook “Stop Being Invisible”
Tells readers how to take their businesses to the next level with a proven $2 billion public relations strategyCLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Comms Factory, a leader in professional public relations media outreach services, today announced the publication of a new, free eBook titled Stop Being Invisible. Written by Hugh Taylor, CEO of Comms Factory, the book is based on his experience running public relations for a $2 billion product at a Fortune 100 company. It offers a proven formula that small businesses can use to generate positive media coverage.
Taylor said, “Let’s face it. Unless you are the CEO of Apple, Microsoft, Tesla, or Coca-Cola, promoting your business and getting media coverage is probably keeping you up at night. Without a PR strategy, your small business or startup is invisible, and your competitors take advantage of it. That’s the problem I address in the book.”
The book covers such topics as how to write a press release and how to pitch the media, along with 10 tips for getting free publicity. It makes the overall point that PR is about selling, and that effective PR works by delivering what reporters need to do well in their jobs. “I like to say that reporters hate you, but reporters also need you,” Taylor added. “They are not interested in promoting your business, but they will if you show them how it will benefit them.”
About Comms Factory
Comms Factory is a one-stop shop for public relations for small businesses and entrepreneurs who want to stand out. The company offers press release writing and distribution services tailor-made for small business owners and startups.
For more information on Comms Factory’s services and to book a free consultation, visit commsfactory.net. The company can also be found on Fiverr and Upwork.
