Solomon Islands Ratifies the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities

Solomon Islands as a signatory to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities on 23rd of September 2008, officially deposited the Instrument of Ratification to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities on 22nd of June 2023.

The Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities was adopted at the sixty first session of the General Assembly of the United Nations, on 13th of December 2006, and entered into force on 3rd of May 2008.

The Solomon Islands Ambassador & Permanent Representative to the United Nations, H.E Mrs. Jane Mugafalu Kabui Waetara, officially deposited the instrument of ratification on behalf of the Solomon Islands government, during a ceremony at the United Nations Head Quarter Treaty Office in New York on the 22nd of June 2023.

The purpose of the Convention is to promote, protect and ensure the full and equal enjoyment of all human rights and fundamental freedoms by all persons with disabilities, and to promote respect for their inherent dignity.

The ratification of the convention will ensure that Persons with disabilities include those who have long-term physical, mental, intellectual or sensory impairments which in interaction with various barriers may hinder their full and effective participation in society on an equal basis with others.

The Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities complements the National Disability Development Policy 2022 -2031 and the Rehabilitation Strategic Plan 2022 -2031, a policy and strategic plan which play an important role in guiding decisions and implementation of activities to ensure Solomon Islanders living with various forms of disabilities can live a normal life, access services, and be able to participate meaningfully in the development of the country.

—MFAET PRESS RELEASE