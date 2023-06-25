Solomon Islands and Japan signs grant assistance for Improvement of Kiluúfi Hospital.

The Governments of Solomon Islands and Japan have signed an Exchange of Notes and Grant Agreement for a project to implement the expansion and improvement of the Kilu’ufi hospital on Malaita Province.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Hon. Jeremiah Manele and the Ambassador of Japan, His Excellency, Miwa Toshiaki signed the Exchange of Notes on Friday (23rd June 2023) in Honiara.

The funding is from a Grant Aid assistance for Kilu’ufi Hospital with a total worth of SBD $120M.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Hon. Jeremiah Manele said the project signifies the comprehensive vision of the Japanese Government to promote health sector development and to effectively enhance the country’s health services.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of Solomon Islands, please allow me to convey our sincere and deepest appreciation to your Government for this important life changing project,” Minister Manele added.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Hon. Jeremiah Manele and the Ambassador of Japan to the Solomon Islands, His Excellency Miwa Yoshiaki after the signing of the agreement for the improvement of Kilu’ufi Hospital.

He said Malaita province forms the largest portion of Solomon Islands population, and with this comes much needed critical infrastructure and service delivery in the health sector for the people of Malaita and the country as a whole.

The expansion and improvement project will further strengthen the functions of Kilu’ufi hospital as it will accommodate the emergency medicine and general outpatient service, medical imaging, delivery unit and operating theatres suite with a central sterilization department.

Minister Manele said this assistance by the Japanese Government is a demonstration of the unwavering friendship between the two Governments and the understanding and awareness of the needs of its peoples.

He said going forward, the Government will continue to work with Japan to promote and advance matters of mutual interest and further cement the bilateral bond between Japan and Solomon Islands.

Ambassador of Japan to the Solomon Islands, His Excellency Miwa Yoshiaki stressed the importance of setting up an improved medical service system on Malaita so it’s inhabitants can enjoy an appropriate medical care in their own province without visiting Honiara.

“I would like to thank the Solomon Islands Government (SIG), MHMS, and JICA for all efforts to realize this particular project of strategical importance,” the Ambassador remarked.

–MFAET PRESS RELEASE