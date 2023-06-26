MetaTdex Jointly Sponsors <Dubai WEB3.0 New Trends> Forum and Explores the New Waves of RWA
EINPresswire.com/ -- MetaTdex jointly sponsors <Dubai WEB3.0 New Trends> forum and explores the new waves of RWA
The forum "Dubai WEB3.0 New Trends" will be held at Dubai Digital Park and is jointly organized by MetaTdex, together with Bit Global Trade (BGT) and MetaDAO. This forum aims to invite elites from all walks of life to explore the infinite possibilities of RWA (Real World Assets).
The event will officially kick start at 2:30 pm on June 26, 2023, at the DTEC auditorium in Dubai's Digital Park.
This forum will invite numerous industry experts to share their insights, covering topics such as the explanation of RWA, RWA emerging dark horses, WEB3 knowledge updates, and global digital asset auto-investment strategies. Attendees will also join a roundtable forum to discuss how to seize the trillion-dollar new opportunity of RWA.
Ms. Xu Weizhuo, the founder of MetaDAO, will share her unique insights on WEB3 development in her opening speech while holding the launch ceremony of MetaDAO. Attendees will have the opportunity to exchange ideas, share experiences with industry leaders, and explore excellent chances of digital assets together.
Special Guests:
Li Jun, Founder of MetaTdex
Graduating from Wudaokou School of Finance, Tsinghua University, Li Jun is the co-chair of Zhongguancun Independent Brand Innovation&Development Association and took an interest in Bitcoin in 2013. He is one of the earliest practitioners of blockchain in China, spanning multiple fields such as equity investment, secondary market trading, and mining.
Ali Nauman, Founder and CEO of Bit Global Trade
With a bachelor's degree in Computer Science from Brunel University in London, Ali Nauman has a wide range of knowledge and experience in the technology sector, covering a variety of areas such as analytics, architecture, data science, artificial intelligence, machine learning and cloud technologies. He took up various positions in companies such as the Bank of England and Microsoft, focusing on areas such as data architecture and engineering support. Since 2011, he tapped into the blockchain space and successfully founded the Eumlet project, which brought innovation to payment systems. As the founder and CEO of BG Trade, he is committed to driving innovative financial solutions in the cross-chain space for both physical and virtual assets.
Xu Weizhuo, Founder of MetaDAO—Web3 Education Brand
As a veteran bitcoin miner and GBLP outstanding alumni, Xu has been diving into the field of traditional education for 12 years and serves as the senior leader of Huaxi Group and Youbeile International Education Group and is also the former vice president of RRM training center.
This forum will be an essential RWA event in the WEB3 field, providing an excellent opportunity for industry players to gain deep insight and explore new trends in digital assets together.
MIKE LIU
The forum "Dubai WEB3.0 New Trends" will be held at Dubai Digital Park and is jointly organized by MetaTdex, together with Bit Global Trade (BGT) and MetaDAO. This forum aims to invite elites from all walks of life to explore the infinite possibilities of RWA (Real World Assets).
The event will officially kick start at 2:30 pm on June 26, 2023, at the DTEC auditorium in Dubai's Digital Park.
This forum will invite numerous industry experts to share their insights, covering topics such as the explanation of RWA, RWA emerging dark horses, WEB3 knowledge updates, and global digital asset auto-investment strategies. Attendees will also join a roundtable forum to discuss how to seize the trillion-dollar new opportunity of RWA.
Ms. Xu Weizhuo, the founder of MetaDAO, will share her unique insights on WEB3 development in her opening speech while holding the launch ceremony of MetaDAO. Attendees will have the opportunity to exchange ideas, share experiences with industry leaders, and explore excellent chances of digital assets together.
Special Guests:
Li Jun, Founder of MetaTdex
Graduating from Wudaokou School of Finance, Tsinghua University, Li Jun is the co-chair of Zhongguancun Independent Brand Innovation&Development Association and took an interest in Bitcoin in 2013. He is one of the earliest practitioners of blockchain in China, spanning multiple fields such as equity investment, secondary market trading, and mining.
Ali Nauman, Founder and CEO of Bit Global Trade
With a bachelor's degree in Computer Science from Brunel University in London, Ali Nauman has a wide range of knowledge and experience in the technology sector, covering a variety of areas such as analytics, architecture, data science, artificial intelligence, machine learning and cloud technologies. He took up various positions in companies such as the Bank of England and Microsoft, focusing on areas such as data architecture and engineering support. Since 2011, he tapped into the blockchain space and successfully founded the Eumlet project, which brought innovation to payment systems. As the founder and CEO of BG Trade, he is committed to driving innovative financial solutions in the cross-chain space for both physical and virtual assets.
Xu Weizhuo, Founder of MetaDAO—Web3 Education Brand
As a veteran bitcoin miner and GBLP outstanding alumni, Xu has been diving into the field of traditional education for 12 years and serves as the senior leader of Huaxi Group and Youbeile International Education Group and is also the former vice president of RRM training center.
This forum will be an essential RWA event in the WEB3 field, providing an excellent opportunity for industry players to gain deep insight and explore new trends in digital assets together.
MIKE LIU
MetaTdex
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter