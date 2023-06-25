Tourism + Gastronomy – 11th MITE presents a colorful showcase of gastronomy

MACAU, June 25 - 11th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo - Savour the Flavour

The 11th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo (referred to as the “Expo” or “MITE”) will take place at Halls A and B, Cotai Expo of the Venetian Macao from 30 June – 2 July 2023. Under the theme “MITE connects the World”, the Expo will present six major highlights. As one of the fascinating highlights, the City of Gastronomy Showcase will bring together chefs from 23 UNESCO Creative Cities of Gastronomy to demonstrate culinary skills. Coupled with the Gastronomy Pavilion and the newly-launched “The Cellar”, the showcase will deepen the integration of “tourism + gastronomy” and unleash Macao’s charm as a Creative City of Gastronomy for a wider range of travelers.

23 Cities of Gastronomy gather in Macao

The City of Gastronomy Showcase represents MGTO’s first large-scale international gastronomic exchange after the pandemic. Chefs coming from 23 UNESCO Creative Cities of Gastronomy including Macao will take turns to manifest culinary arts at 24 sessions of culinary showcase at the Expo for three days. The public can sample the diverse flavors which reflect gastronomic cultures from worldwide.

Furthermore, chefs from various Creative Cities of Gastronomy will partner with chefs from Macao’s integrated resorts and hotels for an exchange of culinary arts, to present memorable experiences of exquisite taste for residents and visitors.

A splendid feast of signature local delicacies

18 local catering businesses will serve signature delicacies at the Gastronomy Pavilion this year, some of which are on the awardee list of iFood Award 2022 organized by a local catering association. Under one roof, the public can enjoy Macanese and Portuguese dishes, congee and beef organs, among more tasty delights. The Expo will feature its first mobile ice-cream van which sells ice-cream imbued with Macao’s cultural and creative color.

Debut of The Cellar and welcome signups for activities

As a new highlight of MITE, The Cellar is designed after the outlook of a wine cellar. 16 Mainland, Hong Kong and Macao wine sellers will sell a range of wine and liquor products from Portugal, France, Italy and other countries. Bartenders of the six integrated resorts will mix cocktails from creative recipes, one of which is inspired by the 11th MITE. Other wonderful activities include the “Introduction to Wine and Winemaking” Certificate Course, “Wine Tasting” sessions, Meet The Macau Beer Master Workshop and Macau Beer Drinking Contest. Individuals aged 18 or above are welcome to join.

The price of admission to each “Wine Tasting” session is 100 patacas, while other activities are free of charge. Interested individuals can register in advance on MITE’s official website www.mitexpo.com – “Trade visitors and general public” (on-site registration only for the beer drinking contest) or sign up at the Expo. The quota is limited on a first-come, first-served basis.

Unveil winners of Trip. com Group Gourmet Global Restaurant Awards

Trip. com Group will hold a session to announce the winners of the Trip. com Group Gourmet 2023 Global Restaurant Awards on 30 June and invite travel and gastronomic connoisseurs to visit MITE. Between 30 June and 2 July, Trip. com App will debut the “MITE x Gourmet” themed page which displays a variety of Macao tourism products including set meals, hotel accommodation and travel notes.

For the fascinating program and latest information, please visit MITE’s official website: www.mitexpo.mo, or follow MITE on Facebook and WeChat.