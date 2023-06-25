Suspects Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 2700 Block of 31st Street, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in the 2700 block of 31st Street, Southeast.

At approximately 5:29 pm, the victim, who is a rideshare driver, was picking up a passenger at the listed location. The suspects exited an awaiting vehicle and approached the victim brandishing handguns. The suspects took the victim’s property and vehicle. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

One of the suspects was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.