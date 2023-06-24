Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI Drug

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

       

CASE#: 23B3003027

TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss                        

STATION: VSP Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421 Ext. 8

 

DATE/TIME: June 24th, 2023, at approximately 12:51 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 7A, Sunderland, VT, 05250

VIOLATIONS: DUI – Drug

 

ACCUSED: Andre Amrain

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police were dispatched to an intoxicated individual inside their vehicle at a pull-off on VT Route 7A in the Town of Sunderland. Investigation revealed Andre Amrain (26) from Colchester, Vermont, had operated a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs. Amrain was screened for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence and later processed for the offense at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. A Drug Recognition Expert with the Bennington Police Department assisted with the investigation. Based on the totality of circumstances, Amrain was released to the care of SVMC staff and issued a citation to answer the offense of DUI – Drug at a later date and time.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/18/2023 at 8:15 A.M.

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not available

 

*Please note the court date and time are subject to change at the court’s discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

