Commission Makes Rules Changes, hears Update on Buffalo Ridge Refuge

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission approved four rule changes and established new regulations governing the sale of forestry products. Two additional rules concerning live captive wildlife and regulations governing raptors will be continued to the Commission’s August meeting.

The Commission approved minor edits to the Wildlife Management Areas proclamation. These included spring turkey hunting dates at Catoosa WMA, allowing a juvenile hunter to accompany an adult quota permit holder to harvest a turkey at Milan Volunteer Training Site quota hunts, clarification of the closure of small game hunting dates during the late waterfowl hunting season at the new Sergeant Lee Russell Refuge, and clarification of turkey hunting quota permits at Wolf River WMA Units 1 and 2.

Other rule changes will allow for co-registrants on boating certificates, allow for online registration of permanent blinds at West Sandy WMA, and require taxidermists to maintain records of the customer’s TWRA identification number and the confirmation number from a completed game tag.

The Commission also voted to restrict alcohol use on WMAs to designated locations such as campgrounds or public water bordering or within a WMA. This change is in response to growing safety and landowner concerns related to alcohol. This provision will also be applied to the possession and consumption of alcohol while using off-highway vehicles (OHV) on WMAs.

  The Commission also passed a new rule to adopt the state’s guidelines for the sale of forestry products. Public Chapter 798 requires that the TWRA “shall comply with all process followed by the Department of Agriculture, Division of Forestry” when conducting commercial and non-commercial sales of timber harvested on TWRA property. TWRA was already following these procedures, and the adoption of the rule will provide additional transparency and formal documentation of Agency policy.

After the public comment period during the meeting, the vote on a new rule governing raptors and changes to regulations for captive live wildlife was continued until the August 24-25 meeting at Pickwick State Park in Hardin County. This will allow for additional public input and clarification of rule language.

The Commission was also provided an update on activities at the Buffalo Ridge Refuge in Humphreys County. The mission of the refuge is to educate the public by providing high-quality outdoor recreation experiences focused on hunting, fishing, shooting sports, and conservation education. Strategic planning for the next five years includes the construction of several new shooting ranges, a new education and outreach center, and a new fishing pond.

---TWRA---  

