European project COGNIT releases the Architecture of its AI-enabled Serverless Framework for the Cloud-Edge Continuum

The European Commission is supporting a new strategy on the next-generation Cloud-Edge-IoT Continuum with more intelligence and autonomy at the edge.

As proud coordinators of the COGNIT Project, we know that Europe’s digital sovereignty can only be truly advanced by combining its impressive R&D&I capabilities with the power of European open source.” — Dr Alberto P. Martí, VP of Open Source Innovation, OpenNebula Systems