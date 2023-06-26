Sub-Saharan Africa Business and Investment Summit Announced for September
EINPresswire.com/ -- The inaugural Sub-Saharan Africa Business and Investment Summit (SSABIS), a signature side-event of the 2023 United Nations General Assembly, will take place within the elegance and grandeur of the famed Ziegfeld Ballroom, 141 W 54th Street in New York on September 25th, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The conference will focus on investment opportunities in the sub-Saharan Africa region. It will feature top U.S. and African government officials as well as business leaders interested in advancing U.S. investment in Africa. Immediately following the Summit will be an evening dedicated to networking and establishing newfound business relationships. Joyce Rogers Halliday, executive director of SSABIS states that numerous African presidential and ministerial delegations have already committed to attending, along with select U.S. officials from the Department of State, Congress, USAID, Prosper Africa, in addition to business leaders from a cross-section of industries.
According to Halliday, the CEO of Chronicles Consulting Group (CCG) the organizers of SSABIS, the summit is all about “making deals that will benefit, not only the people of sub-Saharan Africa but American business as well.” She added, “Our programs are innovative, featuring lively and practical discussions that focus on what’s important— growing investment in Sub-Saharan Africa.” CCG is a consortium of international trade and investment partners that facilitate trade promotions and foreign direct investment into sub-Sahara Africa.
The organization is managed by a team with diverse expertise ranging from public-private partnerships, global trade facilitation, business development, and private equity to government relations and organizational leadership for civil society. For press inquiries, please contact info@ssabis.com For more information or to register for the event
please visit www.ssabis.com.
James Ndukwa
