Bittron: Exploring the rise of Indian Mineable (PoW) Cryptocurrency
Bittron (BTN) is a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency and open-source software project released under the MIT license. Bittron was an altcoin, starting in January 2020. In technical details, Bittron is nearly identical to Bitcoin or Litecoin.
Bittron is the first cryptocurrency that is designed around online community. To use it another way, it is designed for the estimated 10 billion online users around the world.
Bittron was released via an open-source client on GitHub on April 15, 2020. The bittron network went live on April 15, 2020.
It was a source code fork of the Bitcoin Core client, differing primarily by having a decreased block generation time 1 minute, increased maximum number of coins, different hashing algorithm (scrypt, instead of SHA-256), and a slightly modified GUI.
The Bittron Network aims to process a block every 10 seconds, rather than Bitcoin's 10 minutes and Litecoin's 2.5 minutes. This allows Bittron to confirm transactions much faster than Bitcoin and Litecoin. Bittron uses scrypt in its proof-of-work algorithm, a sequential memory-hard function requiring asymptotically more memory than an algorithm which is not memory-hard.
Always profitable mining rewards system. It means the mining rewards system have halving and boosting DNA system.
Bittron DNA has 4 halving period followed by 4 Boosting period. Each halving or boosting period is 12614400 blocks or approximately 4 years. The rewards will be 64, 32, 16 and 8 then will be reversed 8, 16, 32 and 64. Miners are currently awarded with 64 new Bittrons per block. The Bittron network is therefore scheduled to produce 1008 crore Bittron.
Become the first digital coin to enter common usage due to its ground breaking ease-of use for the ordinary mobile user. As such, we think that Bittron will have great appeal for:
- Maximum coin volume of 1008 Crores, which will mean transactions have eight decimal places and have a same feel that Bitcoin works.
- Bittron wallets can easily be managed on a Smartphone, and the coins can be generated by CPU, GPU and ASIC miners.
- It enables very fast transactions and currency can be transferred between different apps, games and users.
- It relies on its own purpose-built blockchain, unlike many other currencies launched in 2020 so far.
- Long-term holders. Those who wish to buy and hold Bittron for its future use cases.
- Digital coin enthusiasts. Those looking to acquire Bittron coins and get involved in cutting edge technology before anyone else.
- Bittron will be available on all major e-commerce platforms in the world including –Woo Commerce -Shopify -Magento -Prestashop -Opencart and many more.
- Bittron will provide digital currency checkouts that automatically go from Bittron wallet to a bank account, in minutes.

Nagalingeswaran C
Bittron Labs Private Limited
