Williston Barracks / DUI 1
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B2003020
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Verdall Cole
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: June 23, 2023 at 2350 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 South, Mile Marker 68.8, Bolton
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Alejandro Fuentes
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shelburne, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 23, 2023 at approximately 2350 hours, a Trooper assigned to the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 89 South, Mile Marker 68.8 in the town of Bolton for an observed speed violation. The operator was identified as Alejandro Fuentes (39) of Shelburne. While speaking with Fuentes, Troopers detected several indicators of impairment. Fuentes was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Fuentes was released with a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior court on July 13th, 2023 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #1.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: July 13, 2023 at 0815 hours
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.