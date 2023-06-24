Williston Barracks / DUI 1

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

  

NEWS RELEASE 

        

CASE#: 23B2003020 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Verdall Cole                             

STATION: Williston Barracks  

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600  

  

DATE/TIME: June 23, 2023 at 2350 hours 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 South, Mile Marker 68.8, Bolton 

VIOLATION: DUI #1 

  

ACCUSED: Alejandro Fuentes                            

AGE: 39 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shelburne, VT 

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  

  

On June 23, 2023 at approximately 2350 hours, a Trooper assigned to the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 89 South, Mile Marker 68.8 in the town of Bolton for an observed speed violation.  The operator was identified as Alejandro Fuentes (39) of Shelburne.  While speaking with Fuentes, Troopers detected several indicators of impairment.  Fuentes was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing.  At the conclusion of processing, Fuentes was released with a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior court on July 13th, 2023 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #1. 

  

  

COURT ACTION: Yes 

COURT DATE/TIME: July 13, 2023 at 0815 hours         

COURT: Chittenden 

LODGED - LOCATION: No     

BAIL: N/A 

MUG SHOT:  INCLUDED 

  

  

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

 

 

 

 

