Williston Barracks / DUI 1

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B2003020

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Verdall Cole

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

DATE/TIME: June 23, 2023 at 2350 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 South, Mile Marker 68.8, Bolton

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Alejandro Fuentes

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shelburne, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 23, 2023 at approximately 2350 hours, a Trooper assigned to the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 89 South, Mile Marker 68.8 in the town of Bolton for an observed speed violation. The operator was identified as Alejandro Fuentes (39) of Shelburne. While speaking with Fuentes, Troopers detected several indicators of impairment. Fuentes was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Fuentes was released with a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior court on July 13th, 2023 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #1.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: July 13, 2023 at 0815 hours

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.