Linshom Medical selected for MassChallenge 2023 Early-Stage Cohort
EINPresswire.com/ -- Linshom Medical, Inc. was selected to participate in the MassChallenge 2023 U.S. Early-Stage Program as one of 186 startups invited to participate in this year’s program.
“By participating in this accelerator, Linshom Medical will receive unrivaled access to a global network of partners, experts, mentors and Leanstack training”, said Richard Hughen, CEO. Meet the Cohorts here: https://hubs.li/Q01SWpXR0
Linshom Medical is first to deliver an operating room (OR) quality respiratory profile to the patient bedside for continuous, predictive respiratory monitoring (CPRM). This provides advance notice to health care providers of respiratory decline when simple interventions can be taken versus costly rapid response activation (code), rescue events and potential ICU transfer.
About MassChallenge:
MassChallenge is the global network for innovators. Headquartered in the United States with eight locations worldwide, it is the non-profit's mission to help bold entrepreneurs disrupt the status quo and create sustainable change. Since launching in 2009, MassChallenge has run programs in 24 countries, supported more than 4,000 startups from around the world, and awarded over $18M in equity-free cash and prizes. Learn more about MassChallenge at masschallenge.org.
About Linshom Medical, Inc.
Linshom (“to breathe”) Medical is first to deliver an operating room (OR) quality respiratory profile to the patient bedside for continuous, predictive respiratory monitoring (CPRM). Our patented and FDA cleared sensor provides a predictive (vs. responsive) respiratory profile including Respiratory Rate (RR), relative Tidal Volume (rTV) and Seconds Since Last Breath (SSLB) that are all delivered continuously and in real time. Our mission is to eliminate the morbidity, mortality and cost due to unrecognized respiratory compromise in healthcare. For more information, visit www.LinshomForLife.com or write to info@LinshomForLife.com.
