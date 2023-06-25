Scantinel Photonics win 2nd place in Top 100 Innovator Award

Scantinel Photonics GmbH Michael Richter Managing director Scantinel

Globally there are only a handful of companies that develop FMCW LiDAR technology and we are the only one in Germany. So far, no one else has succeeded in building a comparable powerful photonic chip.” — Dr. Michael Richter, Managing Director, Scantinel Photonics

ULM, GERMANY, June 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognition at the German SME Summit: Ranga Yogeshwar congratulates Scantinel Photonics GmbH from Ulm on being awarded the TOP 100 seal. The award ceremony as part of the summit took place on Friday, June 23, in Augsburg for all medium-sized companies that received the TOP 100 seal at the beginning of the year. The science journalist oversees the innovation competition as a mentor, which is being held for the 30th time. In the scientific selection process, Scantinel Photonics impressed in size class A (up to 50 employees) in all innovation categories and came second in its class.

In the foreseeable future, cars and trucks will be fully autonomous. To achieve this, they have to be aware of the surrounding environment on the road and master all traffic scenarios - in Germany and around the world. The FMCW LiDAR technology company Scantinel Photonics make a decisive contribution to this: high-performance frequency modulated continuous wave light detection and ranging sensors – in short: FMCW LiDAR – are able to optically measure distances and speeds. When developing the new LiDAR sensors, the top innovator relies on "Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave" technology. Special optical components for processing light pulses are applied to a silicon chip. Scantinel ranks among the top tier worldwide for patents in the photonics sector, especially in the automotive application.