HOVSCO Announced Amazing Independence Day Deals On Its eBikes And Accessories

HOVSCO Announced Amazing Independence Day Deals On Its eBikes And AccessoriesFLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in 2019, HOVSCO is a dynamic e-bike brand driven by a team of passionate cycling enthusiasts. With a focus on innovative designs and visually appealing electric bikes, HOVSCO caters to a wide range of preferences and requirements, whether for commuting, trail exploration, urban settings, mountain adventures, or regular riding. HOVSCO's commitment to continuous improvement and unwavering belief in loving what you do have propelled the company's success.
Celebrating Independence Day 2023, HOVSCO has announced amazing discounts on its models. We will go through these announced deals and discounts that customers can use to celebrate independence day in style.
Discount Offer For the 1st Week of National Day. (6/23-6/27)
Discount offer #1: Buy 1 Hovsco HovCity eBike Get the 2nd eBike for half the price when bought together.
Discount Offer #2: $200 off on the original price of TST Defender and TST Dreamer eBikee. So you get to pay only $1199 instead of $1399
Discount Offer #3: Buy TST 27.5 Surfer and Flyer model to get $150 off. This means instead of $1199; you need to pay only $1049.
Discount Offer #4: Buy one accessory and get the second accessory for half the price when bought together.
Discount Offer For the 2nd Week of National Day. (6/28-7/4)
From June 28th to July 4th, an additional set of activities and discounts will be offered. Activities will involve military, police, fire, and medicare care. Family Discounts from $150-$800 can be availed by the customers.
Participating products:
HovCity
Customers can enjoy a $300 discount on purchasing 1 unit of HovCity. Paying only $1499-$300=$1199. Upon purchasing two units of HovCity, customers get a whopping $800 discount. Making the effective price only $2998-$800=$2198. This offer will replace the first Discount offer from Week #1.
HovBeta/HovRanger
$150 discount on the purchase of one Beta/Ranger eBike. Which makes the effective price $1799-$150=$1649. By purchasing two Beta/Ranger eBikes, customers can get a $200*2=$400 discount. Which means they get to pay only $3598-$400=$3198.
HovAlpha
Customers can get a $200 discount on purchasing one unit of the Alpha range of eBike. Making the effective price $1999-$200=$1799 only. On the purchase of two units, they get a $250*2=$500 discount. Paying only $3998-$500=$4398.
HovScout
Customers can get $250 discount on the purchase of one Scout range of eBike. Paying only $2499-$250=$2249. On purchasing two Scout eBikes, they get a $600 discount, making the effective price $4998-$600=$4398 only.
Discount offers for TST eBikes will remain unchanged.
Let’s dive deeper and explore some of these amazing eBikes models and accessories.
About HOVSCO HovCity
Comfortable and enjoyable riding is guaranteed on the HOVSCO HovCity 27.5" Step-Thru Cruiser Electric Bike for Adults, a stylish and adaptable e-bike. With its step-thru frame design its step-thru frame design offers easy access and convenience for riders of all ages and physical abilities. With its stylish design, step-thru accessibility, and weight limit of 300 lbs, the HOVSCO HovCity offers a perfect balance of functionality and aesthetics.
About TST Defender 26
The TST Defender 26 has a high-performance electric motor that provides thrilling power to traverse any terrain. This eBike offers a fantastic riding experience, whether traversing through challenging routes or cruising on city streets. With its powerful motor, User may easily attain up to 20 miles per hour, ensuring quick and practical travel. Explore the world with ease and style by choosing the TST Defender 26. They aim to let people of all disciplines enjoy quality e-bikes and build a community around that, together with their customers. They share great life stories on the ride or off the bike.
About TST Flyer
The TST Flyer is a powerful machine that harnesses the latest advancements in electric bike technology to deliver an unparalleled riding experience. Whether tackling steep inclines, navigating rocky terrain, or exploring scenic trails, this e-bike is poised to become your ultimate trail companion, effortlessly amplifying your abilities and transforming ordinary rides into extraordinary adventures.
About TST Surfer
TST Surfer 27.5" Step-Thru Commuter eBike is a powerful and stylish electric bike that offers a seamless riding experience, whether anyone is commuting to work or embarking on weekend adventures. Designed with convenience in mind, the TST Surfer is lightweight and easily foldable, allowing for effortless storage and transportation. Its intuitive control panel provides access to multiple riding modes, enabling riders to customize their experience.
Accessories available at Hovsco
Hovsco offers a wide range of accessories on its website, including a Front-mounted basket, heavy-duty rear rack, fender set, rear rack battery-powered tail light, step-thru fender set, eBike accelerated charger, LED lamp flashlight, backseat cushion, and many more. Each of these accessories has been designed to enhance the riding experience, no matter which HOVSCO eBike you choose.
Additional Features that Enhance the User-friendly Design of Hovsco eBikes.
Hovsco offers a dedicated app for their electric bikes, available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. This app unlocks the full potential of the bikes, allowing riders to choose between different speed classes, customize their riding preferences, and access additional features. It seamlessly integrates with the bike's systems, providing a comprehensive and interactive riding experience. Hovsco recognizes the importance of sustainability and eco-friendliness in today's world. Hovsco electric bikes promote energy efficiency through their advanced battery technology.
Embark on a convenience, power, and reliability journey with Hovsco eBikes engineered to elevate commuting and recreational experiences. Let the thrill unfold as you embrace the freedom of the ride.
Conclusion
These once-in-a-lifetime discount offers that users can now take advantage of during the Independence Day week will help them embark on the journey of health and fitness while saving money at the same time.
