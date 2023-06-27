Hovsco Launches A Range Of eBikes That Could Make Commuting Easier For Seniors
Hovsco Launches A Range Of eBikes That Could Make Commuting Easier For SeniorsCA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its launch, Hovsco has gained attention among eBikes lovers for its wide range of premium electric bicycles. With their eco-friendly nature and enhanced features, their e-bikes offer an efficient mode of transportation. Recently Hovsco launched a new range of eBikes, i.e., HovRanger Step-Thru Commuter, HovBeta Foldable Electric Fat Tire Bike, and the HovCity Step-Thru Cruiser. Given their wide range of features and ease of use, these e-Bikes have the potential to serve seniors and make their commuting easier than ever.
1. HovRanger Step-Thru Commuter:
HovRanger Step-Thru Commuter is a dynamic and efficient electric bike crafted for thrilling adventures on any terrain. With its upgraded 500W brushless hub motor, this bike delivers amplified power and efficiency, guaranteeing a more robust and comfortable ride.
The HovRanger Step-Thru Commuter boasts a 48V 15Ah Samsung/LG lithium-ion battery, renowned for its durability and exceptional performance. It gives a range of up to 60 miles in pedal-assist mode or approximately 40 miles in pure electric mode, granting riders ample range for daily commutes or leisurely escapades.
The battery has a vibrant LCD strip light, enhancing its appeal and illuminating the path during nighttime rides. Furthermore, the bike's step-thru design presents a low standover height, allowing for effortless mounting and dismounting, bolstering the riders' confidence.
Moreover, the HovRanger Step-Thru Commuter features hydraulic disc brakes, ensuring dependable stopping power. These brakes are a breeze to maintain and highly resistant to water, dirt, and debris, offering a silky-smooth lever feel and exceptional grip.
2. HovBeta Foldable Electric Fat Tire Bike
HovBeta Foldable Electric Fat Tire Bike is a powerful and versatile companion for adventurers. It features an upgraded 750W brushless hub motor, making it suitable for hills and diverse terrains.
With its reliable 48V 15Ah Samsung/LG lithium-ion battery, the HovBeta provides 40 miles of pure electric power or over 60 miles with pedal assists. This durable battery maintains 80% capacity even after 1000 charges and comes with an integrated LED strip light, ensuring visibility and safety during night rides.
The HovBeta's convenient foldable design adds a new dimension of practicality. Riders can now carry it on public transportation or store it in their car without hassle. Its compact frame and foldable feature make transportation and storage simple.
Equipped with a responsive Shimano 7-speed shifter, the HovBeta offers a wide range of gears, making uphill climbs possible while maintaining control at various speeds.
Designed for tackling challenging terrains, the HovBeta has 20"*4" Kenda all-terrain fat tires. These tires provide exceptional grip and traction, allowing the riders to explore various landscapes easily and confidently.
3. HovCity Step-Thru Cruiser
HovCity Step-Thru Cruiser is an electric bike designed for a smooth and comfortable ride. This bike is powered by a 500W upgraded brushless hub motor from Bafang and offers 45 Nm of torque.
Equipped with a high-performance 36V 15Ah Samsung/LG lithium-ion battery, the HovCity Step-Thru Cruiser enables rapid acceleration and a generous range. With a fully-charged 15Ah capacity, riders can travel up to 40 miles in throttle mode and over 60 miles in pedal-assist mode, allowing for hassle-free long-distance trips.
Safety is prioritized with the inclusion of an LED strip light on the battery, offering ample brightness over a 4-meter length and approximately 20 m² area, ensuring visibility during nighttime rides.
The step-thru design of the HovCity makes mounting and dismounting effortless, catering to both men and women with its middle standover height, providing confidence and ease of use.
The HovCity Step-Thru Cruiser is also compatible with the HOVSCO App, allowing riders to sync their e-bike information, register their warranty, and unlock their speed limit.
These three latest additions by Hovsco are perfect for all kinds of riders. Seniors especially, could check out these three models and see which model can fit their needs and preferences.
Those seeking an efficient and comfortable ride for all terrains may opt for the HovRanger Step-Thru Commuter. Adventure enthusiasts looking for power, versatility, and easy storage may prefer the HovBeta Foldable Electric Fat Tire Bike. Riders valuing a smooth ride and convenience may find the HovCity Step-Thru Cruiser appealing.
