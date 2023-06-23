Senate Bill 822 Printer's Number 955
PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - health, alcohol and drug problems that impair their ability to
practice, so that they may return or continue to practice safe
nursing.
(2) Set clear, easily understandable requirements that
participants must meet in order to return to practice.
(3) Include regular progress reviews for nurses
participating in the program, with the goal of identifying
progress, and what must be done to successfully complete the
entire program and return to practice.
(4) Include treatment with appropriate and specific goals,
based on the level of assistance needed.
(5) Include an independent appeal process, administered by
the Board, for nurses who seek to leave the program or have
concerns with the program.
(b) The Board may enter into a memorandum of understanding
with an outside organization to administer the Nurses Health
Program. The memorandum of understanding shall:
(1) Include program eligibility criteria and reporting
information.
(2) List the substance abuse programs that the organization
administers for professionals in other jurisdictions, whether
state or local, and the success rate of those programs in
treating addictions among professionals.
(3) Describe the program that will be offered in this
Commonwealth, including:
(i) The treatment available to enrollees depending on the
seriousness of the addiction.
(ii) The goals that enrollees must meet to successfully
complete the program.
(iii) What happens to enrollees who fail to meet those
