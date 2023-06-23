Senate Bill 822 Printer's Number 955

PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - health, alcohol and drug problems that impair their ability to

practice, so that they may return or continue to practice safe

nursing.

(2) Set clear, easily understandable requirements that

participants must meet in order to return to practice.

(3) Include regular progress reviews for nurses

participating in the program, with the goal of identifying

progress, and what must be done to successfully complete the

entire program and return to practice.

(4) Include treatment with appropriate and specific goals,

based on the level of assistance needed.

(5) Include an independent appeal process, administered by

the Board, for nurses who seek to leave the program or have

concerns with the program.

(b) The Board may enter into a memorandum of understanding

with an outside organization to administer the Nurses Health

Program. The memorandum of understanding shall:

(1) Include program eligibility criteria and reporting

information.

(2) List the substance abuse programs that the organization

administers for professionals in other jurisdictions, whether

state or local, and the success rate of those programs in

treating addictions among professionals.

(3) Describe the program that will be offered in this

Commonwealth, including:

(i) The treatment available to enrollees depending on the

seriousness of the addiction.

(ii) The goals that enrollees must meet to successfully

complete the program.

(iii) What happens to enrollees who fail to meet those

