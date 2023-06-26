Submit Release
News Search

There were 421 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,105 in the last 365 days.

PAYAKT Services -"An Unique Taxi Operating Concept"

PAYAKT Services

PAYAKT Services One of the leading Taxi operator of India has introduced an unique concept of multiple services taxi operator in India

NAVI MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PAYAKT Services, an online as well as offline cab booking Taxi operator providing reliable and premium cab services to customers, has launched multiple services while travelling with PAYAKT Services Cabs like soft drinks, premium chocolates,bodyguard service,airport assistance & lots more

Navi Mumbai based PAYAKT Services currently offers services such as outstation cabs, one-way taxis, car rentals, airport taxi transfers & lots more across the country. Unlike other taxi operators, who charge a hefty fare from the customers making the rides very expensive and frequent cancellations, PAYAKT Services provides high-quality and reliable services at the cheapest rates.

PAYAKT SERVICES also has a system where customers can quote their ride details along with the fare through website as well as mobile app, which will be assigned to professional drivers available at the nearby location. The customer has the option of doing Instant booking , One-way cab, Outstation ride and Monthly package to meet his/her budget.

Under this newly-launched initiative, any person from any part of Maharashtra, looking to book a cab can just do it with ease if they have the PAYAKT Services mobile application or by visiting PAYAKT Services website by just clicking on their current location and by simply typing down their drop location.

PAYAKT Services plan to establish themselves as the leading taxi provider service in India that focuses on the needs of both, their customers and drivers. With the rise in competition amongst larger players in the taxi industry, PAYAKT Services has come forward with a more personalized touch being people-centric. Their vision of connecting themselves with their consumer base pushes them to ensure comfort, safety, affordable prices, and the overall user experience.

"Our cab services can be customised as per customers requirements, but if there are still budget constraints, we give various options to customers to pick the cheapest cab services," said by the Founder Mr.Satish Kumar Tripathy.

Satish Kumar Tripathy
PAYAKT Services
+91 22 6971 9274
email us here

You just read:

PAYAKT Services -"An Unique Taxi Operating Concept"

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more