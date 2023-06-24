Highway 4 is closed at Cameron Lake Bluffs because sustained high winds pose safety concerns for cranes suspending protective wire mesh at the site. The mesh must be lowered, which would put the site at increased risk of falling debris.

Once the winds abate it will require several hours to raise the cranes and mesh back into place. Motorists should check Drive BC for updates.

The safety of the travelling public is the top priority. While this temporary closure may be challenging, crews are ready to reopen the highway quickly as soon as it is safe to do so.

The detour route between Lake Cowichan and Port Alberni remains open.

The highway had reopened earlier today to single-lane-alternating traffic.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit: www.DriveBC.ca (http://www.drivebc.ca/)

Images from Highway 4 and the detour route can be found at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/tranbc/albums/72177720308899528/with/52962540906/