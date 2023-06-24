State veterinarian confirms rabbit hemorrhagic disease in Island County

The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) state veterinarian’s office has confirmed the presence of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus type 2 (RHDV2), in rabbits in Island County. RHDV2 is a highly contagious, fatal disease of rabbits.

WSDA was called to investigate a multiple mortality event, collected the rabbits for testing and the results returned positive for RHDV2 Friday afternoon. The premises is under quarantine and has implemented biosecurity measures.

RHDV2 history in Washington

In 2019, RHDV2 killed hundreds of feral domestic and domestic rabbits in Island and Clallam counties. Before then, the disease was designated as a foreign animal disease (FAD). If FADs are detected, there are a number of restrictions and emergency rules put into effect. Because of that outbreak, the virus is now considered stable-endemic, which means it already exists in the environment.

Because the disease now exists generally in the environment, there won’t be any additional restrictions or rules set into place with this detection.

Protecting your rabbits

Late in 2022 the state vet’s office authorized emergency use of a vaccine for RHDV2, which is now available to all Washington veterinarians. The vaccine has been shown to be protective against RHDV2. The vaccine must be administered by a Washington licensed veterinarian.

State Veterinarian Dr. Amber Itle is calling all rabbit owners to ask their veterinarians about the vaccine and to have their rabbits vaccinated as soon as possible. Due to the contagious and extremely infectious nature of this virus, vaccination is critical for disease control to protect our domestic and wild rabbit populations alike.

State veterinarians also say ensuring your rabbits do not encounter wild or domestic-feral rabbits, elevate their hutches, or bring them inside.

“Remember to observe good biosecurity practices in addition to vaccinating your bunnies. Be sure to isolate new additions for three weeks before commingling them with your colony and avoid contact of domestic and wild rabbits,” Itle said.

What if my rabbits are sick?

If an owned rabbit dies and RHD could be the cause, state veterinarians say to double bag the body in plastic bags and refrigerate it until given more instructions, but do not freeze it.

Contact the WSDA at (360) 902-1878 or ahealth@agr.wa.gov for more information. If you find a dead feral domestic, contact the WSDA to determine whether this carcass should be submitted for testing. Dead wild rabbits can be reported to the state department of Fish and Wildlife. Always wear disposable gloves when handling a dead animal; dispose of them when done and wash your hands.

Veterinarians who would like to order the vaccine should contact Medgene labs directly at 605-697-2600.

For more information on RHDV2, biosecurity, and prevention, please visit WSDA’s Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease webpage.

