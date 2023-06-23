As many as 30 new supportive homes coming to Prince George

CANADA, June 23 - Safe and secure homes with supports for as many as 30 people experiencing homelessness in Prince George are coming soon.

The Province, through BC Housing, has purchased two properties in the community.

“With this purchase, BC Housing will be able to offer more permanent places for vulnerable people to stay in Prince George,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “Through purchases like this and our new Belonging in BC plan, we will help more people find a place to call their own with personalized supports that will allow them to succeed, because when that happens, the whole community benefits.”

The buildings at 1616 and 1650 Queensway will provide comfortable and safe homes where residents will be provided with daily meals, educational and professional support, as well as referral to health and wellness services. BC Housing is in the process of selecting a non-profit housing society to manage the buildings.

BC Housing plans to renovate 1616 Queensway, previously the Fraser Inn Hotel. It will also contract the rebuilding of 1650 Queensway to allow homes and amenity space for future residents. Development and renovation plans will be confirmed following engagement with the community.

“I am very pleased with the investments BC Housing is making in our community,” said Simon Yu, mayor of Prince George. “Not just housing, but supportive housing is what we need, and that is exactly what is being delivered. I look forward to continuing to work with BC Housing to address the needs of Prince George citizens.”

Construction is expected to start in late 2023. Occupancy is expected by early 2025.

The Province, through BC Housing, bought the properties for approximately $3.3 million through the Building BC: Supportive Housing Fund. Annual operating funding will be confirmed once a non-profit partner has been selected.

This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, more than 76,000 new homes have been delivered by the Province or are underway, including approximately 400 homes in Prince George.

Quick Facts:

In addition to these homes, the Province and the City of Prince George have recently signed an agreement to work together to better support people who are unhoused and sheltering in encampments, and to help prevent encampments.

This includes implementing the new Homeless Encampment Action Response Teams (HEART) and Homeless Encampment Action Response Temporary Housing (HEARTH) programs.

These new initiatives will support people in encampments on the path to stable housing.

