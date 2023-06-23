Smith family celebrates 100 years of farming in Cowichan

CANADA, June 23 - Operated by four generations of family members named Michael Smith, 13 Maples Farm is being recognized with a Century Farm Award for their contribution to B.C. agriculture and their local community.

“I am proud of our family’s history of farming in the Cowichan Valley and quietly contributing to our local community,” said Michael D. Smith, owner, 13 Maples Farm. “I hope to hand down the farm to my daughter Charlotte and fifth generation Michael J. in the future.”

The history of the four Michaels in British Columbia started more than 130 years ago when the Smith family arrived in the Cowichan area from Nova Scotia after originally immigrating from England in the 1850s. Michael Smith and his brother Bob began a mining, logging and a dairy operation at their farm of more than 40 hectares (100 acres) on Somenos Road.

In 1936, Michael J., the son of Michael and Edith, took over the farm and he focused on dairy. Michael J. had three children, Marg, Frank and Michael K. When the two other children moved away, Michael K. stayed on the farm and eventually cared for 35 head of cattle and 200 layer hens. Michael K. was also the president of the Duncan Farmers Market. When they were not farming, both Michael J. and Michael K. worked at the Crofton Pulp Mill.

Several parcels of land on the family farm were sold over the years to make way for Somenos Road, followed by the development of the Trans-Canada Highway and a third section was cut off for work on a water pipeline. Today, the fourth generation Michael Smith, Michael D., continues the proud tradition at 13 Maples Farm, which is now 10.5 hectares (26 acres). He has eggs, pigs, goats and crops, as well as a farmstand.

“Family farms are so important as they provide nutritious home-grown food for their communities and the Smith family have been doing this for more than 100 years in the Cowichan Valley,” said Pam Alexis, Minister of Agriculture and Food. “Century Farm Awards celebrate long-standing B.C. farming families and I want to congratulate all of the Michaels and the entire Smith family on their well-deserved achievement.”

Doug Routley, MLA for Nanaimo-North Cowichan, said: “It is so important that we celebrate and recognize our legacy farm families in British Columbia. I want to congratulate the Smith family on their Century Farm Award and say thank you for your incredible contribution to our community for more than 100 years.”

Century Farm Awards honour agriculture families and organizations that have operated in B.C. for more than a century and each award celebrates the rich heritage of farming and ranching in British Columbia. The Century Farm Award program was created in 1994 to mark the centennial of the ministry of agriculture.

Learn More:

For information and to nominate a farm or organization for a Century Farm Award, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/agriculture-seafood/programs/century-farm-awards