DEM Announces Aquatic Weed Treatments Scheduled for Breakheart Pond, Carolina Trout Pond, and Sawmill Pond on June 27

RHODE ISLAND, June 23 - PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is advising the public that Breakheart Pond in Exeter, Carolina Trout Pond in Richmond, and Shippee Sawmill Pond in Foster will be receiving treatments to control infestations of invasive aquatic weeds including variable milfoil, algae, and fanwort next week. All three of these waterbodies are managed by DEM, and are stocked multiple times during trout season. The aquatic weed control treatment is specifically targeted for the nuisance weeds that infest these waterbodies and do not harm fish or other aquatic species.

Water and Wetland LLC has been contracted for the aquatic weed control. The treatment will be applied on June 27, 2023. Anglers and boaters are advised to avoid using the pond on this day. Signs will be posted with information about temporary water use restrictions. During treatment, users should avoid impeding the applicator staff. Neighbors and other users of these waterbodies should not allow domestic pets to drink from the water for at least three days.

Aquatic weed infestation is a nuisance to anglers, boaters, and swimmers and can affect proper management of freshwater ponds for wildlife. To help control the spread of invasive species, the use of external felt-soled or any natural or synthetic porous material capable of absorbing water in any freshwaters in Rhode Island is strictly prohibited. This includes any waters shared with adjacent states in which Rhode Island fishing regulations apply. The transport of any plant or plant part into or out of any Rhode Island waterbody on boats, vessels, other water conveyances, vehicles, trailers, fishing supplies, or any other equipment is also prohibited. It is recommended that all boaters thoroughly clean their vessels and equipment of attached weeds before and after using the freshwaters of the state. For more information on preventing the spread of aquatic invasive species, click here.

