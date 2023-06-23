Submit Release
IDLC 23: Defender cadre certified on claymores

Master Sgt. Adam Cutright, the Integrated Defense Leadership Course assistant course chief assigned to the 919th Security Forces Squadron, Hurlburt Field, Florida, and Senior Master Sgt. Jason Knepper, Air Force Reserve Command Security Forces training manager, pose for a picture on June 1, 2023, at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center, Ohio. Knepper traveled to Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, to certify IDLC cadre on detonating live claymores so that they can certify future Defenders who participate in the course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Russo)

