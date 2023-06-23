Manchin Secures West Virginia Priorities In 2024 Agriculture, Rural Development, And FDA Funding Bill

June 23, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, secured a number of West Virginia priorities in the Appropriations subcommittee markup of the Fiscal Year 2024 Agriculture, Rural Development, and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) funding bill. The Senate Appropriations Committee continues to work through the rest of the funding bills, which will be voted on by the full Senate later this year.

“I am proud we were able to come together in a bipartisan manner for the first time in several years and advance a funding bill that helps rural communities throughout the country and West Virginia to continue to grow and prosper,” said Senator Manchin. “This funding bill strengthens our fight against the ongoing drug epidemic, supports a systematic approach to rural broadband deployment, and funds critical nutrition programs. As a member of the Appropriations Committee, I am committed to bringing back regular order, doing our job, and passing funding bills on time to deliver these crucial resources to our rural communities.”

West Virginia priorities included in the FY24 Agriculture, Rural Development, and FDA funding bill:

Fight against the drug epidemic: Language reflective of Senator Manchin’s FREED of Opioids Act , requiring the FDA to conduct a study of the problematic enriched enrollment randomized withdrawal (EERW) clinical trial methodology used to approve opioids, and requiring the FDA to review opioids on the market for misuse and abuse. Language reflective of Senator Manchin’s LifeBOAT Act , requiring the FDA to study the total number of opioids prescribed in a year to better understand the issue of overprescribing opioids. Language to review the FDA’s conflict of interest policies to ensure the FDA is receiving the best impartial expert advice and providing maximum transparency to the public.

Supporting USDA Facilities in West Virginia: Precision Aquaculture: $2,000,000 for the continued operations of the National Center for Cool and Cold Water Aquaculture located in Leetown, WV to study sustainable domestic aquaculture production. Appalachian Honeybees: $1,500,000 for the continued operations of the Pollinator Recovery, Education & Research Center in Hinton, WV to study pollinator populations to ensure the sustainability of our nation’s food systems. Appalachian Natural Products Research: $1,000,000 for the Appalachian Natural Products Research Center at Marshall University to continue to study natural products for use in drug development. Appalachian Native Tree Crop: $800,000 in new funding over and above the annual budget of the Appalachian Fruit Research Station in Kearneysville, WV to study and expand native fruit tree breeding to expand new market opportunities for Appalachian farmers.

Leveling the playing field for rural communities: Community Facilities Grant Eligibility: Language directing USDA to review eligibility criteria within the Rural Development Community Facilities (CF) Grant Program to ensure that communities in small, rural states don’t face higher barriers than larger, non-rural areas. Rural Broadband: Language urging the U.S Department of Agriculture (USDA) to coordinate with the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) and Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to utilize a common map to ensure universal broadband coverage, and language ensuring rural America is receiving the same quality of broadband services as non-rural areas. Rural Appalachia Definition: Language to continue and complete research on finding a more accurate definition of “rural’ for mountainous areas like Appalachia.

Domestic Manufacturing of Medicines: Language encouraging the FDA to increase efforts to promote domestic manufacturing of medicines and encourage the pharmaceutical industry to adopt advanced and continuous manufacturing meant for onshoring medicinal manufacturing.

Senator Manchin also secured $12,075,000 in Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) requests or ‘earmarks’ in the FY24 Agriculture, Rural Development, and FDA funding bill. The Senate Appropriations Committee allows members of Congress to submit CDS requests, which provide opportunities for state and local governments, non-profits, and other public entities to receive targeted funding for projects that bolster their communities.