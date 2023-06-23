Submit Release
Manchin Statement on the 7th Anniversary of 2016 Flood in West Virginia

June 23, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement on the 7th anniversary of the 2016 flood that devastated communities across West Virginia and killed 23 West Virginians.

“Seven years ago a horrific flood devastated southern West Virginia and killed 23 of our fellow West Virginians. Gayle and I continue to pray for the families and loved ones who lost someone that day and we encourage every West Virginian to take a moment to honor the lives lost. In the aftermath of the flood, West Virginians showed our true colors by coming together—as only we can—to support one another. I am incredibly proud of West Virginia’s resilience and the efforts we’ve taken to rebuild these communities stronger than before.”

