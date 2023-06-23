Gov. Lujan Grisham releases statement ahead of one-year anniversary of the Dobbs’ decision

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 23, 2023

Contact: Caroline Sweeney

Office of the Governor

caroline.sweeney@state.nm.us

SANTA FE – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham released the following statement marking one year since the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade:

“The decision by the United States Supreme Court to overturn a long-standing precedent that protected the rights and the health of women is still deeply disturbing to me. We are seeing the devastating impacts of this decision play out in communities around the country, including in New Mexico where many women are forced to travel to receive care.

“That said, during the last 12 months Americans have stood up in so many ways to continue to fight for what’s right. I am proud to lead a state that believes in protecting the health of women and supporting the wellbeing of families. My administration will continue to move forward with initiatives that do both, from providing robust maternal health care services and free child care to making sure that every person has access to lifesaving medical care.

“My message to women is clear: we’ve got your back.”

The anniversary of the decision is on Saturday, June 24.

Gov. Lujan Grisham was recently appointed to the executive committee of the Reproductive Freedom Alliance, a coalition of 22 governors committed to protecting and preserving the rights of women across America.

In the 2023 legislative session, Gov. Lujan Grisham continued to advocate for women by signing HB7, the Reproductive and Gender-Affirming Health Care Act, and SB 13, the Reproductive Health Provider Protections. This legislation provides legal protections for patients and providers and prohibits municipalities and local governments from banning abortion care. In addition, the state is providing $10 million through the governor’s capital outlay funding for a full-spectrum reproductive health care clinic in southern New Mexico.

