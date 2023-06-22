Submit Release
The prospects for cooperation in the agricultural sector were considered

UZBEKISTAN, June 22 - Today Minister of Agriculture Aziz Voitov met with representatives of the Australian Irrigation Canal Automation Consortium.

At the meeting, which began in a warm spirit, both sides for the first time declared their capabilities and specific goals.

After that, representatives of the Australian Consortium for the Automation of Irrigation Canals stated that they got acquainted with some water bodies of Uzbekistan and expressed their desire to cooperate in this direction.

It is known that water consumption in the world is increasing with demographic growth and economic development. Also, as a result of anthropogenic impact on water resources and climate change, their number is decreasing. Consistent reforms are being carried out to improve the system of water resources management in our country, their efficient use, modernization and development of water facilities. In particular, special attention is paid to the issues of water conservation and the scale of introduction of water-saving technologies is expanding. This allows you to significantly save and rationally use water in agriculture and increase crop yields.

It should be noted that much attention is paid to the introduction of digital technologies in the water sector of our country. In this regard, automated systems for monitoring and managing water resources are gradually being introduced at water facilities. An example is the recently implemented pilot project “Modernization of hydraulic structures on the Mirishkor-Kamashi canal”. The 13.8 km canal has 25 Rubicon Water coatings installed. The project was implemented at the initiative of the Ministry of Agriculture with grant funds from the European Union.

This information, presented by representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture at the meeting, aroused great interest among the representatives of the Australian Consortium for the Automation of Irrigation Canals, and it was decided to take the first step of cooperation.

Source: Ministry of Agriculture Resources of the Republic of Uzbekistan

