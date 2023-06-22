Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,651 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,116 in the last 365 days.

Lasselsberger Group to implement three investment projects in Uzbekistan

UZBEKISTAN, June 22 - On May 24 this year, Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan, held a meeting with Josef Lasselsberger, CEO of the Lasselsberger Group.

For reference: Lasselsberger Group, established in 1957, specializes in the production of building materials, ceramics and minerals. To date, it owns 30 manufacturing enterprises in 26 countries around the world. The annual turnover is $20 billion.

Josef Lasselsberger stressed the keen interest in the development of cooperation with our country: "Recently we have felt the special support of the leadership of Uzbekistan provided to foreign investors," he said.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the implementation of projects for the production of microcalcite in the Kashkadarya region and large-format porcelain stoneware in the Samarkand region. The parties agreed on a joint action plan for the practical implementation of project initiatives.

Source: Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Поделиться

You just read:

Lasselsberger Group to implement three investment projects in Uzbekistan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more