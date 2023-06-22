Lasselsberger Group to implement three investment projects in Uzbekistan

UZBEKISTAN, June 22 - On May 24 this year, Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan, held a meeting with Josef Lasselsberger, CEO of the Lasselsberger Group.

For reference: Lasselsberger Group, established in 1957, specializes in the production of building materials, ceramics and minerals. To date, it owns 30 manufacturing enterprises in 26 countries around the world. The annual turnover is $20 billion.

Josef Lasselsberger stressed the keen interest in the development of cooperation with our country: "Recently we have felt the special support of the leadership of Uzbekistan provided to foreign investors," he said.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the implementation of projects for the production of microcalcite in the Kashkadarya region and large-format porcelain stoneware in the Samarkand region. The parties agreed on a joint action plan for the practical implementation of project initiatives.

Source: Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan